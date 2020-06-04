Coronavirus: Iran fears second wave after surge in cases

Image copyright

A health ministry poll suggested only 40% of Iranians believed in social distancing





Iran has reported an archive daily increase in how many coronavirus cases, stoking fears of a second wave in the Middle East’s biggest outbreak.

The health ministry said 3,574 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Wednesday – the third consecutive day the figure has exceeded 3,000.

Another 59 people who have the disease died, raising the toll to 8,071.

The president has said restrictions could be re-imposed if people don’t follow social distancing and hygiene rules.

Before Wednesday’s new infections were reported, bringing the general total to 164,270, the previous high was 3,186 on 30 March. The quantity of cases then declined steadily until 2 May, when 802 were recorded.

Authorities seem reluctant to impose lockdown

By Rana Rahimpour, BBC Persian

For the third consecutive day, Iran has reported more than 3,000 cases.

The situation in a few provinces has been classified as “alarming” and some restrictions have been reinstated in Khuzestan, in the south-west of the country, where there is a state of emergency.

Experts believe several reasons are behind the increase in cases. Most crucial is the undeniable fact that many Iranians are not taking social distancing seriously.

Ignoring official advice, thousands of people travelled to northern Iran – then considered a high-risk “red” zone – two weeks ago for the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Undergrounds, banks and offices are also packed with people.

The authorities have been warning about a second wave of the outbreak, but they don’t seem interested in a second lockdown in order to retain the virus – at least for the time being.

Since early April, the government has been trying as much as it may to reopen businesses, schools and religious sites, and revive an economy that has been already crippled by US sanctions. Last weekend, it allowed all civil servants to return to work and mosques resumed daily prayers.

However, such moves have caused concern among health officials.

The Iranian government has urged people to stay at home





“People seem to think the coronavirus is over,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki told a news conference on Tuesday. “The outbreak is not over yet and at any moment it may come back stronger than before.”

“If our people fail to respect the health protocols… we must prepare ourselves for the worst situation,” that he added.

Mr Namaki said the authorities had pleaded with people not to hold weddings or funerals, nevertheless they had not listened.

Reported Covid-19 cases in Iran

President Hassan Rouhani echoed the comments on Wednesday, saying: “If in any part of the country these warnings are not taken seriously and, God forbid, the outbreak of illness peaks again, the authorities will have to re-impose restrictions.”

He added: “This will create problems for the ordinary lives of citizens and also will bring serious economic damage to society.”

Last week, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said a health ministry poll suggested only 40% of the populace believed in social distancing, down from 90%, and that 32% believed in self-isolation, down from 86%. He called this a “calamity”.