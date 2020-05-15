Coronavirus inspires Chinese dissident artist’s new work in support of Hong Kong protests

The item is Badiucao’s individual take on one of the famous photos of the 20 th century: the single male standing in the course of a container throughout protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, according to Reuters.

In his variation, the container brings a massive bit of the coronavirus. “A New Tank” was introduced Friday at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.

Badiucao stated that “A New Tank” is a demonstration versus the Chinese federal government, which he thinks is utilizing the diversion of the worldwide pandemic to punish Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion, Reuters reported Friday.

“Because of the pandemic situation and as countries are busy controlling it, the Hong Kong government will do more to crack down on the protests and the leaders and activists of the movement, and they will see it as an opportunity to do it quietly,” Badiucao informed Reuters from Australia, where he lives.