Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 cases surge past one million

India added an archive number of Covid-19 cases – nearly 35,000 – in the last 24 hours, breaching the one million mark.

It has got the world’s third-largest case load, after the US and Brazil – the sole three countries so far to record greater than a million coronavirus cases.

India’s active cases account for of a third of its total tally because it has been reporting a top recovery rate and the lowest death rate from the herpes virus.

But deaths have been rising. At 25,602, they truly are eighth-highest on the planet.

India’s quantity of cases has been increasing – with nearly record daily surges – in recent weeks. It overtook Russia earlier in the day this month to occupy the third spot for the greatest number of coronavirus cases globally.

Although India confirmed its first case at the conclusion of January, the pandemic took hold slowly. Experts believe it had been staved off to some extent due to an early decision by the federal government – in March – to stop all international flights and enter a strict lockdown that lasted not quite two months.

But the restrictions came at a devastating economic and human cost, and after India reopened at the end of June and testing increased, case numbers soared.

Experts say the capital, Delhi, and some other states squandered the opportunity given by the lockdown to check, trace and isolate efficiently.

While the main city territory has since seen a dip in cases, they continue steadily to rise in other parts of India.

The western state of Maharashtra is still the greatest hotspot with the highest case count- a lot more than 280,000 – among all the states.

But potential new hotspots are emerging as states in the south – Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh – and in the east – Bihar, West Bengal – record an instant rise in daily case numbers.

They have responded with local lockdowns – the southern city of Chennai (Madras) has emerged from a recent lockdown and Bangalore, also in the south, happens to be under a week-long lockdown.

Although India has fully reopened, intermittent local lockdowns are likely to be the brand new normal since the country wrestles with the pandemic.

Is India’s death rate really that low?

Aparna Alluri and Shadab Nazmi

The most readily useful news for India in terms of the coronavirus pandemic may be the unusually low death rate.

In absolute numbers, oahu is the eighth highest tally on the planet. But per million of the population, it’s low.

There have already been a lot of questions around India’s Covid-19 death figures, & most experts agree they are probably being underreported.

But they also say that alone doesn’t explain the significant gap between India and Western Europe, for instance.

And India’s Covid-19 death rate is also much like other countries in the region – such as Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Read more to find out what India’s Covid data tells us about how the pandemic is playing out here..

