Coronavirus India: Death and despair as migrant workers flee cities

India’s rigorous lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus implied that many manufacturing facilities and organisations closed down, making millions out of work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interested organisations to maintain paying their workers, consisting of daily-wage labourers.

But that really did not take place, and a lot of the workers were entrusted little cash and food.

With no possibility of revenue, they took lengthy trips to return to their towns. Some procured transportation, however those that could not, strolled numerous miles.

And a few of them never ever made it house as they passed away as a result of fatigue or in mishaps.

The BBC’s Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma record.