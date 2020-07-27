Coronavirus in Wuhan: The son who lost his father to Covid-19

Zhang Lifa passed away in February after taking a trip to Wuhan for surgical treatment on a leg fracture.

He showed signs of the infection whilst in healing, simply as the city was taken into lockdown.

His son, Zhang Hai, spoke to the BBC’s previous China editor Carrie Gracie and states they would not have actually made the journey if they ‘d understood the existence of coronavirus in Wuhan.

