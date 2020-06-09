Coronavirus in the Pacific: weekly briefing | World news

Here is the newest news about the Covid-19 outbreak throughout the Pacific, from Dan McGarry and Tess Newton Cain on Wednesday 10 June.

The whole variety of instances of Covid-19 an infection throughout the area stands at 305.

This week, Fiji and New Zealand joined 13 of their neighbours in declaring themselves virus-free. New Zealand’s profitable eradication of Covid-19 led the Cook Islands to chill out its journey ban barely between the two nations, permitting employees and residents to enter.

Some in the Pacific are hoping the drop in case numbers may result in a restarting of tourism, however others are nonetheless fearful, aware of restricted public well being infrastructure in the area – and globally, no vaccine.

Hundreds of cruise ship employees, most of whom had been caught in isolation for months on board empty ships, have been lastly flown again to Fiji and Vanuatu by their employer, Carnival Australia.

The financial downturn continues to chew. This week, the Samoa Times, based 19 years in the past, was compelled to shut on account of the Covid-19 disaster.

What has occurred this week?

CNMI: The Marianas recorded two extra constructive instances final week, after which one other asymptomatic case on Tuesday. This raises the whole to 28. All three arrived from Guam, however originated from the United States.

Guam: The WHO has recorded 171 confirmed instances with 5 deaths. This is a rise of 5 instances from final week.

West Papua: The Jakarta Post stories there have been 1,243 instances in the provinces of Papua and West Papua. Nine individuals have died. The authorities of Papua New Guinea final week agreed to open its borders to 30 PNG nationals who had been held since January by Indonesian authorities. Indonesian officers stated 25 had been convicted of crimes, and 5 have been overstayers.

Papua New Guinea: The nation stays secure at eight reported instances, however issues are nonetheless excessive, particularly contemplating the scenario on its porous western border with Indonesia. The governor of East Sepik, Allan Bird, has known as on the authorities to gather native information about the results of Covid-19, citing a research in that province that confirmed 4% of 1,100 individuals examined had Covid-19 antibodies in their bloodstream, regardless of nobody in the area testing constructive for Covid-19 throughout the state of emergency.

French Pacific Territories: There are 20 recorded instances in New Caledonia, with no new infections recorded since final week. The most up-to-date case, a police officer, arrived in Noumea in mid-May. He examined destructive previous to departure. In French Polynesia, the variety of instances stays unchanged from final week, at 60. The chief of French Polynesia’s largest church has joined a refrain demanding that rotation of officers from France be suspended. Travellers from virus-free Wallis and Futuna are the first individuals to journey to New Caledonia with out present process quarantine.

Fiji: With 18 infections all cleared up, and no new instances in a month and a half, the nation has declared itself virus-free. A curfew stays in place between 10pm and 5am. Schools will reopen on 30 June.

Solomon Islands: The first 4 Covid-19 checks to be carried out in-country all got here again destructive. The nation stays underneath a state of emergency till 25 July. Government information reveals that vacationer arrivals into the nation fell almost 50% in the first quarter of 2020, with solely 752 individuals coming in to the nation throughout March.

Vanuatu: The nation continues to be virus-free, and is concentrated now on repatriation efforts. A Radio Australia report means that over 7,000 Vanuatu residents and residents are ready to return house. The bulk of them are seasonal employees in Australia and New Zealand, however a whole bunch have been trapped whereas touring casually, and threat overstaying short-term visas.

Marshall Islands: Community stress continues for the authorities to ease the requirement that container ships bear 14 days quarantine earlier than having their cargo unloaded. The quarantine necessities are resulting in contemporary produce being spoiled and placing up prices.

Cook Islands: Citizens and work allow holders who’ve been in New Zealand for a interval of not less than 30 days can be allowed to return to Cook Islands as of 15 June.









A nurse sits at a screening station for anybody with a cough or flu-like signs at Warangoin Clinic in East New Britain province, Papua New Guinea. Photograph: Kalo Fainu/The Guardian



What are Pacific governments doing?

Papua New Guinea: The nation continues to be treating the virus as a stay risk. Parliament voted by 80-2 to increase the state of emergency to 16 June. Schools have resumed however there are critical challenges attributable to social distancing necessities and lack of sources. The authorities obtained one other US$600,000 value of non-public protecting gear, or PPE, in addition to six new ventilators.

New Caledonia: Anti-independence members of the French National Assembly have castigated the authorities in Noumea for accepting what they known as a usurious $US270m mortgage from the French Development Agency. They warned that reimbursement phrases would stifle makes an attempt to get the native financial system again on its ft, and widen the financial divide between wealthy and poor.

Fiji: The authorities final week declared the nation formally virus-free. Fuelling rising hopes that the tourism sector is likely to be resurrected, a survey of Americans listed Fiji in third place amongst nations they’d most like to go to when borders reopen.

Vanuatu: The Australian authorities is offering greater than A$4.3m in help to assist Vanuatu roll out its personal large bailout package deal. The cash can be spent on enhancing underresourced monetary administrative techniques in order to hurry the processing and supply of funds.

Samoa: The affiliate minister for well being has been accused of breaching restrictions on social gatherings after a video emerged, apparently exhibiting greater than 5 individuals had attended an open home. Tofa Li’o Foleni denied the allegations, insisting that solely 5 individuals had been invited. The remainder of the individuals current have been his kids, he stated.

French Polynesia: With borders reopening to vacationers, the territory introduced quite a lot of necessities for guests. These embody a destructive check not more than 72 hours previous to departure, or an immunity certificates exhibiting a profitable restoration.

Marshall Islands: The Marshall Islands Journal stories that the authorities has permitted a $6m Covid-19 financial aid program to help native companies.













Four thousand New Zealanders marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion in Auckland. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images



Australia and New Zealand

The variety of confirmed instances for New Zealand stays unchanged from final week at 1,154 with 22 deaths. The New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, introduced on Monday that her nation had efficiently eradicated Covid-19, however warned “elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort”. The nation has lifted all restrictions domestically, however its borders stay closed.

In Australia, the variety of lively instances stands at 7,260, which is a rise of 58 from final week. There have been 102 deaths.

Tens of hundreds in Australia and New Zealand braved the virus risk to march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter actions. Large numbers of Pacific islanders attended, many highlighting the legacy of racism towards them. Australia’s minister for the Pacific, Alex Hawke, was dismissive, calling the marchers “self-indulgent”.

What did they are saying?



In many Pacific Small Island Developing States … imported meals represent half of an individual’s meals consumption. If the pandemic continues, and the international and native provide chain – from manufacturing, processing, export, transportation to import – is affected, it should disrupt the area’s meals techniques.

– Eriko Hibi, FAO sub-regional coordinator for the Pacific and consultant to 13 Pacific states

Good news

The Solomon Islands authorities has waived examination charges for all college students in types 5 and 6, citing the financial hardships related to Covid-19.

In Vanuatu the minister for finance, Johnny Koanapo, has introduced that every one small and medium enterprises which have enterprise licences will obtain a one-off stimulus grant of VT60,000 (A$733).

Infection and fatality figures in this text are legitimate as of 8 June. They are based mostly on WHO every day scenario stories, and supplemented in some instances by nationwide authorities updates. Inconsistencies in operating sum totals could outcome due to reconciliations in nation totals, and revisions of earlier information.