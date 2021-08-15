Coronavirus in Texas: Overloaded hospitals 'sound alarm' as COVID-19 cases overwhelm capacity
Coronavirus in Texas: Overloaded hospitals 'sound alarm' as COVID-19 cases overwhelm capacity

Dr. Sara Andrabi, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss the Delta variant and surge in coronavirus cases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR