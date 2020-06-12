Coronavirus in Tanzania: Has Covid-19 disappeared?

In some African countries there’s not enough testing to get an exact picture of how many individuals have been infected with coronavirus. In the others, governments are reluctant to acknowledge the spread of the virus.

The Tanzanian government has stopped publishing coronavirus case numbers, and insists that the pandemic there is certainly over.

The World Health Organization has warned that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in Africa.

There have already been more than 200,000 confirmed cases on the continent but the actual figure will probably be much higher.

The Tanzanian government was contacted for an answer to this report but failed to provide one.

Reporter: Andrew Harding

Edited by Christian Parkinson