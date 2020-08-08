Coronavirus in South Africa: Why the vuvuzelas fell silent

It’s mid-winter here in South Africa’s primary city ofJohannesburg The other early morning, I place on a woolly hat and headscarf to take the pet dog for a walk. My kid featured me, in a Tee shirts and flip-flops.

As it occurs, we were both properly dressed.

South African winter seasons are strictly cloudless affairs. For months, here on the high aircrafts in the centre of the nation, it is superbly warm in the sunlight and bone-chilling in the shade.

And yes, there is a metaphor prowling there.

This is, after all, a country of apparently irreconcilable extremes. Of appetite and excess. Kindness and corruption. A precarious, amazing, managing act of a nation that in some way wobbles on.

Swift action

Enter, the coronavirus. At very first South Africans appeared to increase, jointly, to the event.

Back in March, the federal government presented a few of the most difficult lockdown constraints in the world.

Borders and schools knocked shut. The economy appropriately ground to a stop. Even the sale of alcohol was prohibited.

People were informed to remain at house, to self-isolate, forever. Easy enough in the residential areas. Not so hassle-free for millions living in tin …