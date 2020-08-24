Coronavirus in South Africa: Whistleblower questions winter tent deaths



Jeanette Mlombo states corruption and recklessness are accountable for her kid’s death





Suspected Covid -19 clients were regularly left for hours in an open tent, in sub-zero temperature levels, outside a South African medical facility throughout the mid-winter peak of the pandemic, causing “many” individuals passing away of believed hypothermia, according to a special examination by BBC News.

The discoveries have actually become South Africa’s federal government has actually acknowledged and condemned extensive corruption and mismanagement throughout its reaction to the pandemic.

“It was freezing in that tent. As soon as night falls it’s horrible, you can see the patients declining. Hypothermia is one of the major causes of death here. Especially in that tent,” stated a physician at Sebokeng Hospital – a whistleblower who spoke with us on condition of privacy.

The physician stated 14 individuals had actually supposedly passed away in the tent over one 48-hour duration – though not all of hypothermia.

‘Disorganised havoc’

“We’re exhausted and unfortunate and afraid for our clients. I ask myself the number of individuals require to pass away needlessly for …