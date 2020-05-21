Coronavirus in South Africa: Two-day-old baby dies

Image copyright

A two-day-old baby has died with coronavirus in South Africa – one of many world’s youngest victims of the virus.

The mom had examined constructive for Covid-19 and the kid subsequently examined constructive, the well being minister mentioned.

The baby was born prematurely and wanted assist with respiration, he added.

The nation’s loss of life toll now stands at 339, and the variety of confirmed circumstances has climbed to 18,003.

The newest modelling predicts that as much as 40,000 folks would possibly die in South Africa over the subsequent few months.

“Sadly we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. The baby was two days old and was born prematurely,” South Africa’s Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize mentioned.

“The baby had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth.

“We prolong a particular phrase of consolation to the mom of this youngster and salute the neonatologists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the tough job of caring for the neonate to the top,” he added.

Other young victims of coronavirus, include a three-day-old who died on 5 May in the UK. In that case the mother and baby tested positive for coronavirus after she gave birth.

The baby was born with a low heart rate and the coroner listed the primary cause of death as severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, meaning the brain was starved of blood and oxygen, while maternal Covid-19 was listed as a secondary cause.

Mr Mkhize also said that the two-year-old baby was one of 27 new deaths recorded in South Africa in the last 24 hours.

The country has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in Africa. However, Egypt and Algeria have had more fatalities, with 680 and 568 respectively.

South Africa has had some of the strictest lockdown measures in the world, including a ban on cigarettes and alcohol, but is now easing some restrictions.