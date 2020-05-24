Coronavirus in South Africa: Outbreak closes Mponeng gold mine

Image copyright

Getty Images Image inscription



South Africa stays among the globe’s most significant gold manufacturers.





Operations at the globe’s inmost gold mine, in South Africa, have actually been stopped after 164 situations of coronavirus were identified there.

The Mponeng mine, like all others in the nation, returned to procedures last month after being shut in March as component of a nationwide lockdown.

It had actually been running at 50% capability however some employees have actually apparently elevated problems concerning their security.

Most of those that examined favorable were disappointing any type of signs and symptoms.

They have actually all been taken into seclusion, according to the mine’s proprietors, AngloGold Ashanti.

The business claimed that 650 employees had actually been examined after an initial situation was identified recently.

South Africa has one of the most situations of coronavirus in Africa – 21,343 It has actually videotaped 407 fatalities – less than Egypt and also Algeria.

How deep is the mine?

Mponeng mine, concerning 75 kilometres (50 miles) south-west of Johannesburg, expands as much as 4km under the planet’s surface area.

Electronic monitoring is utilized in situation miners go missing out on, and also this system was “useful in quickly locating primary, or close contacts” of those that examined favorable, the proprietors claimed.

Operations at the mine have actually been “temporarily halted” to finish call mapping and also “sanitize the workplace”, AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement.

Media playback is in need of support on your gadget Media inscription See what it resembles inside a South African gold mine

BBC World Service Africa editor Will Ross claims this outbreak, which complies with an additional at a platinum mine, will certainly be of issue to the South African federal government in addition to the business.

South Africa’s mines, where individuals frequently function in close closeness deep underground, have actually frequently been the epicentres for various other infectious illness like consumption and also HIV.

Despite years of loved one decrease, South Africa stays among the globe’s most significant gold manufacturers and also the field is an important part of the nationwide economic situation.