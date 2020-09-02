Coronavirus in South Africa: Misuse of Covid-19 funds ‘frightening’

Related Topics
Coronavirus pandemic
A scathing report into the use of South Africa’s Covid-19 relief fund has revealed overpricing and potential fraud, the auditor general says.
Kimi Makwetu says the audit uncovered “frightening findings”.
In some cases personal protective equipment (PPE) was bought for five times more than the price the national treasury had advised.
The report also has flagged up 30,000 relief grants which “require further investigation”.
Africa Live: Updates on this and other stories
- ‘My son died in a freezing South African hospital tent’
- Is the spread of…