Coronavirus ‘in retreat’ as Scotland records no new deaths for second successive day, says Sturgeon

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the second day in a row, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister said virus was “in retreat but not gone” and urged visitors to continue to adhere to the Scottish government guidance to prevent a new spike in infections.

Ms Sturgeon said that the second day in a row without any registered deaths was “very encouraging”, adding: “I can’t tell you how long I have waited to be able to report such a development and I know all of you will have longed to hear that.”





Speaking at a briefing in Edinburgh, the first minister said: “Even so, we should still exercise caution. We know from previous weeks that fewer deaths are usually registered at weekends therefore it is still highly likely that more Covid deaths will undoubtedly be recorded in the days ahead.

“But I very much hope that we will continue to see a steady decline.”

She said every figure represented individuals “whose loss is a source of sorrow to many” and extended her condolences to those who have lost loved ones to the virus.

Ms Sturgeon thanked people for making painful sacrifices by missing funerals or staying away from the loved ones through the lockdown.

“I know as you listen to me report statistics that are now going in a positive direction, you will be asking if these sacrifices remain necessary,” she said.

“I share the frustrations at times as well. But sticking with this for somewhat longer does indeed matter. These painful but necessary sacrifices have brought us to where we’re today with this specific virus in retreat.

“In retreat but not gone and still posing a real risk, especially to the most clinically vulnerable.”

