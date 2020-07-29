Coronavirus in Pakistan: Doctor’s video diary of fight against pandemic

For the previous 2 months a physician in one of Pakistan’s busiest healthcare facilities has actually kept a video diary for the BBC of the nation’s battle with coronavirus.

Healthcare employees were overwhelmed when cases surged after the Eid celebration at the end ofMay Since then, infections have actually fallen considerably however authorities are alerting of the possibility of a brand-new increase following more Eid events later on today.

Dr Amara Khalid operates at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

Produced by Secunder Kermani