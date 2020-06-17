Coronavirus in Kenya: ‘I couldn’t let women die in childbirth during curfew’

When the Kenyan government announced a dusk to dawn curfew in March, cases of pregnant women either dying or delivering distressed or stillborn babies started emerging.

The crackdown by police on people who flouted the curfew meant that many women were too afraid to get medical attention.

However, one young doctor made a decision to fill the gap. Dr Jemimah Kariuki from Kenya’s biggest teaching and referral hospital, shared a tweet that went viral.

She invited any pregnant woman who had a need to get to hospital during curfew hours to attain out to her and she would do her better to facilitate safe deliveries for them. Since sharing her tweet she’s helped scores of women from around Kenya.

Produced by Esther Akello & Anthony Irungu

Filmed by Eric Mwangi