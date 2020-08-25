Coronavirus in Kenya: How it turned classrooms into chicken coops



Joseph Maina has actually changed the classrooms in his school





Kenya’s choice to close all schools up until next January since of coronavirus has actually left a lot of its independent schools having a hard time to endure, as Basillioh Mutahi and Mercy Juma report.

The classrooms at Mwea Brethren School, which when resonated to the noise of kids finding out, are now filled with a cacophony of clucking chickens.

On the blackboard, mathematics formulas have actually been changed by a vaccination schedule.

Joseph Maina, who owns the main Kenyan school, has actually needed to rely on supporting animals to make some cash as he is no longer getting an earnings from supplying an education.

‘Vital for survival’

Things were specifically difficult in March, when all the schools were informed to close, as he was still paying back a loan and needed to renegotiate with the bank.

At initially, it appeared that whatever was lost, however “we decided that we must do something [with the school] for survival”, Mr Maina informs the BBC.