Coronavirus in India: Did men do more housework during lockdown?

Did Indian men do more housework during the Covid-19 lockdown? Preliminary information recommends they did, however is it enough to state that Indian houses are ending up being more gender equivalent? The BBC’s Geeta Pandey in Delhi reports.

Dr Rahul Nagar, a Delhi- based skin specialist, states there’s constantly been “a very clear division of labour” in his house.

His spouse, likewise a medical professional, did the cooking and was the main carer for their kid. Like most middle-class Indians, they used a part-time assistance who did the cleansing and meals, while Dr Nagar did bits and pieces.

But then came the pandemic – and as Covid-19 cases started to increase, India entered into a stringent lockdown and their domestic assistant was not able to come to work.

“Pre-lockdown, for every five hours of work my wife did, I did one hour. But this pandemic has been a bolt from the blue,” states Dr Nagar.

“During the very first 2 months of the lockdown, we divided the tasks among us. My spouse being a federal government physician could not remain at house and needed to work throughout. So, I remained at house and shared the tasks.

” I did the childcare, attending his online classes, bathing him and …