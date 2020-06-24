Coronavirus in Florida: Republicans urge caution as state sees spike in cases

“We’re not out of the woods,” the former governor said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to … Every one of us. Everybody’s got to take this seriously. Wear your mask. Social distance. You know, don’t go places you don’t have to go to. Be careful.”

“It’s pretty basic. This is — it’s still deadly,” Scott continued. “We all have to be careful.”

The party signed a contract to carry the convention in Charlotte, so it is still obligated to carry some part of the convention in the North Carolina city, nevertheless the headlining event will take place in Florida.

Florida averaged about 3,103 new cases per day the other day, which is up approximately 87% from the prior week, in accordance with a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

New cases in Duval County, which include Jacksonville, have increased sharply in the past week, in accordance with data from the Florida Department of Health. On Monday, Duval County reported 3,085 total coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.

Florida is certainly one of 10 states that saw their highest seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases on June 21, in accordance with data from Johns Hopkins. The others are Arizona, California, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission,” according to projections from the model by scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are obviously extremely concerned,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Monday, saying that coronavirus cases were rising in Miami.

He said venues in Miami for large events, like a rally or a sporting event, wouldn’t be opening, and that Miami had not been heading to the third phase of reopening because of the data.

“It has really nothing to do with an increased amount of testing. It has to do with more people that are getting tested are coming out positive,” Suarez said.

Trump told supporters at a rally in Tulsa within the weekend that Covid-19 testing was “a double-edged sword.”

“I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please,'” Trump said. Multiple White House officials asserted that the President was joking, but then Trump told CBN News on Monday that he was not kidding

At a news conference on Monday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a Republican, urged individuals to wear masks and practice social distancing. “It’s out of respect and care for the vulnerable around us that could end up with Covid-19,” that he said.

“Without precautions, to be clear, the spread is real, which is what we said when we re-opened,” Curry said. Most counties in Florida, except Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, moved into the second phase of reopening in early June.

Curry noted the city still had months before the Republican National Convention was set to take place there. “Whatever public health precautions and actions that need to be taken at that time — given the environment we are — in will be taken,” Curry said.

Curry claimed that one of the reasons how many cases had increased was because “access to testing has increased significantly.” He said, “What we can tell you is that yes, the numbers are going up, but hospital patients related to Covid-19 are not increasing.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference on Saturday that the increase in coronavirus cases in Florida is not solely due to increased testing.

“Even with testing increasing or being flat, the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster than that. You know, that’s evidence that there’s transmission between those communities,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis had previously blamed the surge in cases in part on crowded living conditions in migrant families

He said at the news conference that the state has seen a “really significant increase in positive test results for people in their 20s and 30s.” He also said the “vast majority” of coronavirus cases in Florida are of people that are asymptomatic.