The recovery from coronavirus of an Ethiopian man who’s believed to be at the very least 100 yrs . old was “incredible”, one of the medical practioners who treated him told the BBC.

Aba Tilahun Woldemichael’s family says he could be 114, which may make him the world’s oldest man, but there is absolutely no birth certificate to confirm his age.

The centenarian is currently being cared for at home by his grandson.

Aba Tilahun tested positive for herpes when a random screening process took place in his neighbourhood in the administrative centre, Addis Ababa, and was admitted to hospital ahead of the symptoms showed, Dr Hiluf Abate told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

This allowed the medical team to be pro-active with its treatment and closely monitor the old man, he added.

Hiluf Abate It’s really incredible he survived being so old and we’re happy he has been discharged”

Within four days of his admission to the severe coronavirus ward in Yeka Kotebe hospital, Aba Tilahun’s condition deteriorated as the virus took hold and that he was wear oxygen, Dr Hiluf said.

In all he spent 14 days at a medical facility, and was treated with oxygen for more than a week.

Ethiopia, which includes strict coronavirus restrictions, has recorded a lot more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 81 deaths.

Tumultuous times

Although Yeka Kotebe can not confirm that its patient is 114 years of age, the medical team says that he is unquestionably older than 100 and has estimated that he is 109.

In his youth, he moved to Addis Ababa from southern Ethiopia when that he was young and has lived through tumultuous times in his country.

He witnessed the Italian occupation between 1935 and 1941, the overthrow of Emperor Haile Selassie in 1974, the collapse of the Marxist Derg regimen in 1991 and now he’s got survived Covid-19.

For years he has lived a simple life as a monk with the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. “Aba” is really a title meaning “Father”.

But when that he was younger he worked as an electrician, house painter and general handyman, his 24-year-old grandson Binyam Lulseged Tilahun told the BBC.

His grandfather was succeeding and looked healthy despite his age, however the after-effects of herpes had weakened his voice, Mr Binyam added.

In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Ethiopia introduced circumstances of emergency in April that closed schools and playgrounds, barred large gatherings and sports, and paid down passenger numbers on public transport. But businesses have remained open.