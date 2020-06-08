Coronavirus in DR Congo captured on camera

A collaborative online project is documenting the challenges facing the Democratic Republic of Congo as it tackles Covid-19, measles and Ebola in 2020.

Congo in Conversation is a web site that chronicles the country’s human, social and ecological challenges in the current health crisis.

A stream of articles, photo reports and videos will be uploaded to your website from journalists and photographers based in DR Congo, many of whom are Congolese.

The internet site was created by Foundation Carmignac and the Canadian-British photographer Finbarr O’Reilly.

The Foundation Carmignac supplies a grant annually to a person who will produce work that focuses on topical dilemmas such as human rights and the environment.

O’Reilly was awarded the 11th Carmignac Photojournalism Award. As part of the award, the photographer planned to generate a photo report on DR Congo in 2020.

But as borders closed as a result of Coronavirus pandemic, he and the Award team had to rethink how to report on the united states. This resulted in the Congo in Conversation website.

A member of the Covid-19 response wears protective equipment at the entrance to a building in the Gombe commune of DR Congo’s capital, Kinshasa. The responders were at the primary entrance of the building to raise awareness among apartment residents about social distancing and to simply take the temperature of anybody entering or leaving the building, where there are around 75 families and offices.





A street scene in Kinshasa. Congolese authorities closed schools and turn off major commercial activities to enforce social distancing in a country where many individuals weren’t taking precautions and didn’t believe the virus was a threat to them throughout the early days of the pandemic.





Coordinating the project from London, O’Reilly is working together with journalistic colleagues in cities in DR Congo to curate videos, photos and stories that’ll be shared on the website.

“For too long, stories from Africa have been told by outsiders and that has often reflected their kind of colonial attitude and reinforces a lot of the kind of infrastructural and racial biases that people can bring to storytelling,” says O’Reilly.

“Thankfully, that started to change over the last few years as more and more African journalists use platforms to tell their own stories in their own voices, and share their ideas and perspectives.”

Much of the country is under lockdown, but countless Congolese rely on the informal economy to survive and exist on the margins with little to no social safety net.

A market in DR Congo’s capital Kinshasa.





“Since the declaration of the first case of Covid-19 in the DR Congo, prejudices and false information have been circulating about the virus in the capital Kinshasa,” says Justin Makangara, one of the Congolese photographers.

“One of the most widespread beliefs is that Covid-19 is a ‘disease of the rich’.

“In the megalopolis of Kinshasa, several prejudices have developed, like the stigmatisation of certain minorities with statements such as ‘the Coronavirus is really a punishment from God to the LGBT community’.

“Nevertheless, efforts are being made in the fight against the pandemic despite the socio-economic crisis the country is going through, with the production of masks made of wax fabrics and charities developing here and there to support the most vulnerable.”

Vendors and shoppers at Kituku market on the shores of Lake Kivu in Goma, eastern DR Congo (above and below). Many Congolese survive on their daily earnings and cannot afford to follow health advice on maintaining social distance.





Street vendors, traders and motorcycle-taxi drivers rely on what they earn for the afternoon and frequently lack property or savings.

According to the UN, not exactly half of all workers through the entire African continent could lose their jobs.

Vendors and shoppers at Kituku market on the shores of Lake Kivu.





Vendors at a street market in Goma.





“As a young Congolese photographer, I am proud to play an active role in the fight against this global pandemic,” said contributor Moses Sawasawa.

“[Congo in Conversation] offers an outlet for me personally to your investment precarious political situation which has affected my province for more than a decade and to convince the whole world that, despite the war, young Congolese people possess many talents.

“To me, a positive of the pandemic is that I will truly show what the populace is going through in this era of crisis as well as highlight the precarious economic and social situation my country is experiencing.”

It is Sunday, 5 April at 9.05pm. Gombe is finding your way through its 14-day lockdown. The grocery stores and shops happen to be closed which part of the busy city is empty of its regulars. Gombe may be the administrative centre of Kinshasa, the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in DR Congo.





An empty classroom in Kinshasa after Congolese authorities closed schools.





Covid-19 just isn’t the only outbreak of infection which DR Congo happens to be grappling with.

Since January 2019, significantly more than 6,500 children have died from measles in the country, and 335,000 others have already been infected, in line with the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Over days gone by 18 months, the country has been working with the second-worst Ebola epidemic in history – 3,453 cases and 2,273 deaths.

A Red Cross burial worker shows a guy how to put on protective gloves.





“If you take a look at the youth of the country, they are taking matters into their own hands,” says O’Reilly.

“They’re not accepting poor governance or human rights abuses that are very common.”

Neighbours and Red Cross burial workers in protective clothing gather beyond your home of a family where an 11-month-old girl has died throughout Congo’s Ebola outbreak in the town of Rutshuru in North Kivu province.





“[The youth are] taking on roles a government normally should, in terms of educating the populace about health problems and preventing catching Covid-19.

“And as a result of Congo’s experience with Ebola virus, it really is in some ways quite nicely prepared for dealing with still another viral problem.”

Red Cross workers prepare to bury the lady in Rutshuru.





The coffin of the Ebola victim is carried away.





All photographs courtesy Congo in Conversation