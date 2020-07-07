Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surge

Image copyright

Five million residents of the Australian city of Melbourne have been told to stay at home for six weeks, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown after the state saw 191 new infections, its highest daily number since the pandemic began.

The state’s borders with its neighbours, New South Wales and South Australia, will close within hours.

Australia has recorded nearly 9,000 cases and 106 deaths.

But virtually all new cases have been in Victoria.

People will be restricted to their homes and certainly will only have the ability to leave for important reasons, such as for work and for exercise.

Schools will largely get back to distance education and restaurants will, once more, only be permitted to serve takeaway food.

The measures should come into force from Wednesday.

“We are on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don’t take these steps,” Mr Andrews said.

“I think a sense of complacency has crept into us as we let our frustrations get the better of us.”

The state had been easing restrictions prior to the surge in the past fourteen days.

It now has a huge selection of active cases, while other Australian states and territories continue to report only small variety of new infections.

Taxing times get back for Australia’s second city

By Frances Mao, BBC News, Sydney

Two weeks hence, as the cases started to creep up again, some of the fear and unease returned for residents in Melbourne.

Out of caution, people began cancelling interstate trips. Better to wait it out, said my friends who have been due to visit.

Surely it wouldn’t get so incredibly bad again, right? Australia as a whole was out of lockdown for over per month.

We were so close to eradication – every one could start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Desperate to maintain that status, officials were also responding quickly to the outbreaks: locking down suburbs, sending in the military, boosting testing.

But for the first time in Australia, community transmission appears to have gained a hold. The case numbers exploded past 100 at the week-end. Then on Tuesday, not quite 200 new cases were confirmed.

The announcement did not come until afternoon but by then most Melbourne residents knew. Sliding back into lockdown – after having tasted freedom for some weeks – is a cruel blow.

Friends have been scrambling to do their last family visits and shopping trips.

A second lockdown, arguably, is even more taxing – mentally and financially.

What makes it noticeably worse is the city will have to bear it alone. The rest of the country has largely eradicated or slowed herpes.