Coronavirus in Africa: One of Ghana’s most valued traditions has gone online

Some households even rent skilled mourners to cry on the funeral of their liked one as a result of “it serves as a reward to the person who has died,” says Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, who owns The Funeral Shop and Services, a franchise with areas throughout Accra.

Ghanaian funerals are closely symbolic and rituals concerned embrace giving choices to the spirits of the ancestors and loud conventional dancing and drumming to accompany the lifeless on their journey.

But a centuries-old custom has come to a halt.

Since Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo suspended all public gatherings in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, burials have been restricted to not more than 25 folks in the West African nation.

Obed Ampadu-Asiamah’s 73-year-old father, Daniel, handed away quickly after the announcement following issues from a stroke.

Obed has been scrambling to make painful telephone calls ship notices informing attendees he may solely invite 25 members of the family and mates. They initially anticipated 2,000 folks and an official funeral has been postponed to a later date.

”We had to cut all the in-laws and the grandchildren. None were able to attend,” he instructed CNN, his voice shaking.

“We could only provide six slots for members on my father’s side of the family and three for members of his church.”

The massive funeral residence they rented to carry the ceremony was moved right into a small, personal chapel throughout the identical venue.

Face masks hid the anguish on the faces of mourners dressed in pink and black, as they stood a number of toes aside with heads bowed in remembrance of a extremely revered man, who established church buildings in components of West Africa.

Livestreaming burials

At Transitions, Ghana’s largest personal funeral residence, a as soon as heavy stream of ceremonies now trickles at a sluggish tempo.

Genevieve Carnelius, the final supervisor, said that funds and operations have been badly affected, however says her precedence now could be to work with purchasers like Obed to remotely reschedule their family members’ funerals to unsure future dates.

The residence at present presents online stay streaming from their chapel, the place Ampadu-Asiamah’s burial service befell, and the place mourners throughout the globe can view the ceremonies of their family members.

Once a profitable sector, companies catering to funerals are reeling.

Maryam Abdullah is a designer who sews conventional clothes primarily for weddings and funerals.

In an empty store as soon as bustling with clients, she sighed as she defined how Covid-19 has affected her enterprise.

“No one is coming. Even the people who have already brought cloths for me to sew have not returned to pick them up, said Maryam. She understands why, though. “If that is what it takes to cease the unfold of this coronavirus, I’m okay.”

For now, she prefers her clients to stay at home because she feels more protected from contracting the virus herself, but it will only be a matter of time before funds run dry, she added.

A stray from traditional customs

Shaking hands with the family of the deceased is a deep-rooted tradition in many Ghanaian tribes that has taken place for hundreds of years and has become a mandatory part of ceremonies to show respect for the dead, says Queen Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I, a Ghanaian Queen mother, who forms part of a powerful group of traditional women leaders.

She explained how significant the ban on mass funeral gatherings has affected the customs of such ceremonies.

“A major half of funerals is bringing households collectively to embrace by means of handshakes, hugs and to mourn in shut proximity of each other,” said Queen Naa.

“The rapid implication of what’s now happening is that households can be unable to attach. This is one thing that has by no means occurred in generations and it’s positively going to have a social influence.”

Despite all the sudden changes to traditional practices at funerals, she acknowledged that certain inherent rites will never go away. For example, in Islam, the second largest religion practiced in Ghana, senior Muslim members of the community must recite Quranic verses over the deceased immediately after designated family members perform a ritual cleansing of the body.

The person must be buried within 24 hours of death.

“With all that is occurring, the testomony of a funeral will at all times be a view of how an individual lived life and the core of each funeral is that the person is distributed off with respect and dignity,” she added.

No one can predict how long the effects of Covid-19 will alter lives as we once knew it. But Queen Naa is certain of one thing thing. “There can be many celebrations of life when that is throughout.”