Coronavirus impact: 4 Pearland teens create free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors

PEARLAND, Texas — Four senior school friends from Pearland, Texas, are helping neighbors who’re most at an increased risk during the virus outbreak.

When the pandemic started, Nikil Vijayan, Ahmed Alcassab, Viren Govin, and Savindu Wimalasooriya noticed that curbside pickup orders at the grocery stores were supported for 1 or 2 weeks.

So they formed Teens 4 Help, a free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors.

The teens started a website, where anyone can fill out a grocery list and pay for their groceries using Venmo, CashApp or PayPal.

They’ve also decided to expand the service to other individuals who live in the areas on the basis of the map on the website, but those who are at a higher risk are given important.

On June 1, the teens were awarded a certificate of congressional recognition by Rep. Pete Olson.