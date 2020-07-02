People testing negative for coronavirus antibodies may still involve some immunity, a study has suggested.

For every person testing positive for antibodies, two were found to have specific T-cells which identify and destroy infected cells.

This was seen even in those who had mild or symptomless cases of Covid-19, in accordance with BBC News.

But it’s not yet clear whether this just protects that each, or if it might also stop them from passing on the infection to others.

Researchers at the Karolinksa Institute in Sweden tested 200 people for both antibodies and T-cells.

Some were blood donors while others were tracked down from the group of people first infected in Sweden, mainly returning from earlier affected areas like northern Italy.

This could mean a wider group have some degree of immunity to Covid-19 than antibody testing figures, like those published as part of the UK Office for National Statistics Infection Survey, suggest.

It’s likely the individuals did mount an antibody response, but either it had faded or had not been detectable by the current tests.

And these folks should be protected if they’re exposed to herpes for another time.

Prof Danny Altmann at Imperial College London described the analysis as “robust, impressive and thorough” and said it included with a growing human anatomy of evidence that “antibody testing alone underestimates immunity”.

This doesn’t invariably get us any nearer to herd immunity, though, in accordance with assistant professor Marcus Buggert, one of the study’s authors.

More analysis must be done to understand whether these T-cells provide “sterilising immunity”, meaning they completely block the virus, or whether they may protect someone from getting sick however, not stop them from carrying the virus and transmitting it.