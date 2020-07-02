Image copyright

Reuters

President Donald Trump, who has frequently pushed straight back against mask guidance from health officials, says however wear one “in a tight situation with people”.

Mr Trump – who has avoided appearing in public with a mask – also maintained face coverings do not need to become mandatory to curb Covid-19’s spread.

His remarks to Fox News come each day after a top Republican called on Mr Trump to wear a mask for instance.

A number of states are seeing surges in virus cases and deaths in recent days.

The US now has over 2.6 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and more than 127,000 deaths.

What did the president say?

Speaking to Fox Business Network on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: “I’m all for masks.”

When asked whether he would wear one, the president said: “If I were in a tight situation with people I would, absolutely.” He added that individuals have seen him wearing one before.

Mr Trump said he would have “no problem” with wearing a mask publicly and he “sort of liked” how he looked with one on, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

But the president reiterated he did not think making face-coverings mandatory over the US was needed, because there are “many places in the country where people stay very long distance”.

“If people feel good about it they should do it.”

Mr Trump was also asked in his Fox Business interview on Wednesday if that he still believes coronavirus will “disappear” someday.

“I do,” that he said. “I do. Yeah sure. At some point.”

During Mr Trump’s forthcoming Independence Day celebration on 3 July at Mount Rushmore, his supporters in attendance will not be forced to wear masks or socially distance.

What has Trump previously said about masks?

When the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in April began recommending people wear masks or cloth coverings in public to help stop the spread of herpes, Mr Trump told reporters he would maybe not follow the practice.

“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” he said back then. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I just don’t see it.”

But Mr Trump has over and over emphasised that choosing to follow along with the official health guidance around masks is just a personal decision.

Last month, he told the Wall Street Journal that many people only wear masks as a political statement against him.

In May, throughout a visit to a factory in Michigan, that he told reporters he became popular a facial covering before facing the cameras because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it”.

The White House has defended the president’s choice by saying everyone in contact with him is tested frequently for coronavirus, and thus is Mr Trump himself.

The president’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, has also been spotted wearing a mask in public.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll discovered that in the past week, 89% of Americans said they wore a mask or face covering outside their property in the past week – a 20-point jump from mid-April.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption ‘They wish to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out’

What are politicians saying?

Mr Trump has frequently been criticised by Democrats for downplaying the need to wear masks and politicising the theory.

But now, the president’s fellow Republicans and conservative media have joined the calls in favour of mask wearing.

They include Vice-President Mike Pence, who heads the usa Covid-19 task force, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Mitt Romney and congresswoman Liz Cheney.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said it absolutely was unfortunate that “this simple, lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says ‘if you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask, if you’re against Trump, you do”.

The same day, US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci told lawmakers new American cases could reach 100,000 per day, and never enough Americans were wearing masks or social distancing.

The recent surges have led to several of states reversing or pausing reopening plans. About 20 states have mandated mask wearing in public.