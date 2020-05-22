Coronavirus: Ikea to reopen 19 stores in UK from 1 June with new social distancing measures

Ikea is ready to reopen 19 stores throughout England and Northern Ireland from 1 June with a new collection of security measures to guarantee social distancing, the retailer has introduced.

The homeware chain has mentioned social distancing wardens will patrol every retailer and the variety of clients will likely be restricted to scale back the danger of spreading coronavirus.

However, stores in Scotland, Wales and Ireland will stay closed, in line with authorities steerage.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Ikea voluntarily closed its stores in March earlier than the UK authorities’s lockdown was introduced due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

To guarantee stores don’t grow to be too busy, the retailer mentioned a “staggered entry system” and restricted automobile parking can be launched.

Customers have additionally been urged to come ready with ready-made lists of what they need to purchase and their very own luggage, whereas anybody who desires to return objects will likely be inspired to accomplish that at a later date.

Store play areas and eating places will stay closed, however the retailer’s meals market will likely be open for purchasers to make meals like Swedish meatballs at residence.

More follows…