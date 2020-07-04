Coronavirus: If the United States were my patient

Seven weeks later, even as we approach the patient’s birthday — July 4th — I thought it would be a very good time to check in and observe the patient’s doing.

It ends up the answer is: perhaps not well at all.

In fact, with daily infection rates breaking records on a number of days during the last little while, we are arguably worse off today than at any point earlier in the day in the pandemic. Consider: This week, 15 states saw their highest seven-day averages, and the country is seeing around 50,000 new cases per day. We have less than 5% of the global populace, but about 25% of coronavirus cases and deaths. Several states, including Texas and Arizona, are on the verge of having recently infected patients overwhelm hospital capacity.

As a health care provider, I’m frustrated. I feel our patient’s deterioration didn’t need certainly to happen and there were many unforced errors.

I really thought that we’d be having a different conversation in the country now; I thought that along side the fireworks, we’d be celebrating the progress we’ve made up to now. Instead, I need to say to the patient, “The infection has returned with a vengeance. It has spread and risks tipping out of control in some parts of your body.”

And I’m worried — worried that individuals’ll get to the point where the existing treatments that we have, the medicines we carry within our little black bag, are no longer planning to be effective and we’ll have to resort to the big guns, the more aggressive measures.

But at the same time, I still hold out some hope; we still have a little bit of time and energy to turn the situation around, to restart our medicine, take it faithfully –but we cannot afford to waste still another minute.

The most useful care, the best advice

“If the country, like the human body, were to get sick or infected, it should seek the best medical guidance and follow it, as hard as that might be,” I wrote back in May.

Well, throughout the illness, this patient has already established the advantage of excellent health care. This country is home to a few of the most creative minds, finest health practitioners and most experienced public health officials the world over. And they, along with equally talented international researchers, jumped into action, trying to decipher the genetic make-up of the virus, learning how it spreads and how exactly to mitigate that spread, discovering all the ways the disease manifests, figuring out how exactly to treat symptoms and desperately trying to create a vaccine that may prevent new cases of infection in the future.

But following a few short weeks of following doctors’ orders, our patient — our country — has chosen to show its straight back on the advice of the health experts. It did not like what the health practitioners were saying and it stopped taking the prescribed medicines because they were unpalatable.

Some of the prescriptions, like social distancing and curtailing our day to day activities, tasted bad and were hard to swallow. Others, like wearing a face mask, created a bit of physical discomfort and lots of political friction. And the most aggressive medicine of most, the stay-at-home orders, triggered never-before-seen mass layoffs across many sectors of the economy and the fallout just rippled outward from there. In other words, very real pain.

But difficult because it was to place the patient in a medically induced coma with the stay-at-home orders to be able to get the infection in check, it seemed to have worked.

When I first wrote the piece, just before Memorial Day, the time of another national holiday, it looked like the patient was moving in the right direction. Infection rates had notably dropped in certain of the hardest hit areas, like Michigan, Massachusetts and New York, and were holding steady in much of the country.

Stopping treatment too soon

I worried in the past about stopping the medicine too early — and that is precisely what happened.

The patient was presented of the medically induced coma too soon and chaotically, with every state doing its own thing. Some states reopened instantly, while illness rates were trending up (I’m taking a look at you, Georgia), while other states, plus some cities waited a bit longer. But few, if any, states met all of the so-called “gating criteria” for reopening set by the White House and the CDC.

In addition to acting too soon, these re-openings were often along with a flouting of rules, too little social distancing and an increasing refusal to wear masks by a loud minority. We’ve all seen the photos of packed beaches, crowded bars, protests in favor of reopening, and presidential press briefings with officials crowded together behind the podium, and few, if any, wearing a mask.

It’s as if our patient had just shrugged after getting out of bed and said, “That was a weird nightmare. Glad it’s over,” before popping out of bed and walking out of the hospital. But the infection was still smoldering under the surface.

Like Cassandra, predictions were ignored

Since then, health expert after health expert tried to remind us this pandemic isn’t gone. Not only that, it will be here with us for the near future. But there’s absolutely no unifying directive or course of action from the White House. States are responding independently of each other. And so the patient continued to go about its business, usually oblivious to the danger.

People in areas of the country continued never to social distance and the war against mask-wearing became even more vocal and entrenched, with the President, his vice president and other elected officials refusing to model the very behavior that health experts recommended: Wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. For a time, the governors of some states, including Arizona and Texas, even blocked local officials from enacting mask mandates within their cities and counties.

But thanks in no small part to the alarming rise in cases, we might have hit a turning point this last week. Nearly two dozen states have paused or rolled straight back reopening efforts. The governors of a number of holdout states — including Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Kansas– issued mask mandates. Some in the GOP and the vice president have started donning a mask. Even President Trump recently said he is “ all for masks .” And government health expert after government health expert — including the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the CDC’s Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar — repeated the same mantra: Wear a mask. Embrace universal face coverings.

Is it too late?

As I have said repeatedly, this coronavirus isn’t hardy and because of that, small spoonfuls of medicine can go a long way. It doesn’t travel far, so staying 6 or 10 feet apart can help. With good air circulation, it disperses quickly, so do not congregate in indoor spaces. And wear a mask — that is a big one. Studies show it can reduce transmission to others while also protecting the wearer. Even bandanas, even paper surgical masks work better than nothing.

In fact, modelers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project when 95% of men and women wear masks, about 24,000 lives could be spared by October.

If we can get our patient to stay glued to these small steps — these tried and tested public health measures which have worked in places like South Korea — the number of daily infections could be slowly reduce to manageable levels. And then we could start containment efforts, like contact tracing and isolating potentially infected people.

But we’re not even at that stage yet, which is just not possible to talk about containing the virus when there are 50,000, and even 10,000, new infections per day. In order to achieve that, we need to get the country closer to one in a million people becoming infected per day. That’s just over 300 new infections per day — perhaps not 50,000.

And that brings me to some other point: We need more testing, perhaps not less. It is the only solution to see how the patient is performing, to see if the infection is retreating or spreading. Testing in many areas of the country is still difficult to find; components of the test are occasionally in short supply and results are slow to arrive. And now that more individuals want to be tested, the testing sites in certain of the new hotspots are crowded, with long lines. This will further increase the wait for results as labs strain to maintain. We need mass usage of a rapid, easy and cheap test that may give bring about minutes, perhaps not days, so testing can be carried out more easily and results came back more quickly.

Things will get worse before they get better

Make no mistake, the patient will feel worse in the coming days until the medicine begins to work, until the public health measures which can be once again being put in place have a chance to do their job. And the patient may possibly still require aggressive treatment in some places — we may see certain areas of the country partially turn off again.

In the spring, everybody made great personal and economic sacrifices in attempting to flatten the curve. Nobody wants to lose that progress and no one wants to get back to the coma again.

But we must act now, as one nation, indivisible with one guiding voice. That would be a great birthday gift for our patient.