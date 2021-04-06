Coronavirus: If everyone delays getting vaccinated we are going to be overrun by variants: Physician
Dr. Calvin Sun,The Monsoon Diaries Founder & CEO, Clinical Assistant Professor and Attending Physician in Emergency Medicine, joined Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the latest on Covid-19, variants, a fourth wave, and the importance of getting vaccinated.

