A single coal mine in Poland’s Upper Silesia region is behind a record spike in the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases, the health ministry says.

Over the week-end 1,151 new infections were recorded nationally.

An outbreak among miners and their families at the Zofiowka colliery in southern Poland accounted for two-thirds of that figure.

The world wide number of deaths from coronavirus has passed 400,000. There have been 6.9 million infections.

Poland introduced a strict lockdown early in March, and contains avoided the comparatively lot of deaths seen in Western Europe.

In Poland, 1,157 individuals have died from Covid-19 and 26,561 have been infected but the stubborn persistence of cases in Upper Silesia mean the united states has not passed its peak.

Most EU countries recorded fewer new cases than Poland on Sunday.

Upper Silesia is Poland’s industrial heartland with an increase of than a dozen active mines where workers toil in humid conditions at close quarters.

More than 4,000 people in the region have tested positive for the herpes virus. Of Sunday’s new infections, 57% were recorded in Upper Silesia.

Coal company JSW says it has reduced output at a mine in Pniowek, and PGG, still another company, closed some mines temporarily in May, reports Reuters.

Despite the persistent infections in Upper Silesia, Poland began to ease restrictions on 20 April when parks were allowed to reopen. Some school children came back to school at the end of May.

The spread of infection in confined workplaces has also been seen in mines and factories in South Africa and the US.

Operations at South Africa’s Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest gold mine, were halted after 164 cases of coronavirus were detected there in late May.

In the US, there were 20,400 infections in 216 meat processing factories and at the least 74 individuals have died, according to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.