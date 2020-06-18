Coronavirus: Hundreds of abattoir workers test positive in Germany

Image copyright

Thousands of people in Germany have been told to enter quarantine following a coronavirus outbreak at an abattoir.

More than 650 people have tested positive for the virus at the meat processing plant in Gütersloh, in the north-west of the country.

Operations at the website have already been suspended since Wednesday afternoon.

Over 1,000 workers have been tested to date, with thousands of the others still awaiting testing.

They and individuals they arrived to contact with have already been told to been told to remain in quarantine until they receive their results.

A spokesman for the business that operates the site, the Tönnies Group, has apologised.

In a reaction to the outbreak, local authorities have suspended schools and childcare centres in the spot until the end of the month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she “welcomed” the measures to avoid the further spread of the virus in the area.

Germany has been widely praised for its managing of the outbreak. Despite having the largest population in the EU, Germany has recorded under 9,000 deaths to date.

On Wednesday, the country announced it would extend a ban on large events before end of October.

This is not the very first time a meat processing plant has found itself at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Germany agreed a proposal banning the employment of temporary workers at abattoirs adhering to a spate of infections in Münster and Coesfeld, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The issue has had a renewed focus on the indegent working conditions in the sector, with some of the meat workers in previous outbreaks reported to own been living in shared accommodation.

Other countries have recorded outbreaks in abattoirs, including in France and the US, where workers in at least two food plants have died amid outbreaks.