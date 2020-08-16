Coronavirus: Hundreds gather in Madrid for anti-mask protest

Crowds of protesters collected in the Spanish capital on Sunday to voice their opposition the compulsory usage of face masks and other steps enforced to consist of the spread of coronavirus.

People were envisioned shouting mottos and holding placards in Plaza Col ón in Madrid’s city centre.

The compulsory usage of face masks was at first presented in May for those taking a trip on public transportation, and was later on broadened to the remainder of the nation.

The protest comes 2 days after the federal government presented a swathe of brand-new limitations, consisting of a restriction on smoking cigarettes in public.

Spain has actually seen a rise in brand-new infections because raising its three-month lockdown in lateJune The nationwide death toll stands at more than 28,600 individuals.