Coronavirus: How the travel downturn is sending jet planes to ‘boneyards’



Commercial aeroplanes parked at the Mojave airport inCalifornia





Hit by the collapse in need for flights due to Covid-19 airlines have actually parked their grounded fleet in a few of the most remote areas in the world.

Last month, Australia’s flag provider Qantas bid a fond goodbye to its last Boeing 747 aeroplane and sent it in a last flight to retirement from Sydney to Mojave desert in California.

The fleet, according to a report, had actually brought more than 250 million individuals throughout nearly half a century of service, consisting of Queen Elizabeth II and every Australian Olympic group because1984 The airline company likewise revealed it had actually chosen to store its fleet of A380 super jumbos at a facility in Mojave desert up until a minimum of 2023.

Qantas stated they had actually intended on retiring the aircraft in 6 months however advanced the date since the coronavirus pandemic had “decimated international travel globally”.

The pandemic has actually required a a great deal of airlines to ground their fleets in a handful of …