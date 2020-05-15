Coronavirus: How ‘overreaction’ made Vietnam a virus success

Image copyright

Vietnam has already began opening up once more after weeks of no native instances





Despite a lengthy border with China and a inhabitants of 97 million folks, Vietnam has recorded solely simply over 300 instances of Covid-19 on its soil and never a single dying.

Nearly a month has handed since its final group transmission and the nation is already beginning to open up.

Experts say that in contrast to different international locations now seeing infections and deaths on a big scale, Vietnam noticed a small window to behave early on and used it absolutely.

But although cost-effective, its intrusive and labour intensive strategy has its drawbacks and specialists say it might be too late for many different international locations to study from its success.

‘Extreme however smart’ measures

“When you’re dealing with these kinds of unknown novel potentially dangerous pathogens, it’s better to overreact,” says Dr Todd Pollack of Harvard’s Partnership for Health Advancement in Vietnam in Hanoi.

Recognising that its medical system would quickly turn out to be overwhelmed by even delicate unfold of the virus, Vietnam as an alternative selected prevention early, and on a huge scale.

By early January, earlier than it had any confirmed instances, Vietnam’s government was initiating “drastic action” to prepare for this mysterious new pneumonia which had at that time killed two folks in Wuhan.

When the primary virus case was confirmed on 23 January – a man who had travelled from Wuhan to go to his son in Ho Chi Minh City – the emergency plan went into motion.

“It very, very quickly acted in ways which seemed to be quite extreme at the time but were subsequently shown to be rather sensible,” says Prof Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Ho Chi Minh City, which works with the federal government on its infectious illness programmes.

Vietnam enacted measures different international locations would take months to maneuver on, bringing in journey restrictions, carefully monitoring and ultimately closing the border with China and rising well being checks at borders and different weak locations.

Schools had been closed for the Lunar New Year vacation on the finish of January and remained closed till mid-May. An unlimited and labour intensive contact tracing operation received beneath means.

“This is a country that has dealt with a lot of outbreaks in the past,” says Prof Thwaites, from Sars in 2003 to avian influenza in 2010 and enormous outbreaks of measles and dengue.

ANH PHONG Image caption



Arrivals had been bussed instantly from the airport to quarantine centres





“The government and population are very, very used to dealing with infectious diseases and are respectful of them, probably far more so than wealthier countries. They know how to respond to these things.”

By mid-February, Vietnam was sending everybody who entered the nation – and anybody throughout the nation who’d had contact with a confirmed case – to quarantine centres for 14 days.

Costs had been largely lined by the federal government, although lodging was not essentially luxurious. One girl who flew dwelling from Australia – contemplating Vietnam a safer place to be – instructed BBC News Vietnamese that on their first evening that they had “only one mat, no pillows, no blankets” and one fan for the new room.

Protection towards the asymptomatic

Prof Thwaites says quarantine on such a huge scale is essential as proof mounts that as many as half of all contaminated persons are asymptomatic.

Lan Anh Image caption



Facilities weren’t at all times luxurious however stored doubtlessly contaminated folks away from most people





Everyone in quarantine was examined, sick or not, and he says it is clear that 40% of Vietnam’s confirmed instances would have had no thought that they had the virus had they not been examined.

“If you have that level[of asymptomatic carriers] the only thing you can do to control it is what Vietnam did,” he says.

“Unless you were locking those people up they would just be wandering around spreading the infection.”

This additionally helps clarify the absence of any deaths.

As a lot of the returning Vietnamese had been college students, vacationers or enterprise travellers, they tended to be youthful and more healthy.

They had a higher probability of combating the virus themselves, and had been by no means capable of put, for instance, aged family members in danger, which meant the medical system may focus its assets on the few essential instances.

While Vietnam by no means had a complete nationwide lockdown, it swooped in on rising clusters.

In February after a handful of instances in Son Loi, north of Hanoi, greater than 10,000 folks residing within the surrounding space had been sealed off. The similar would occur to 11,000 folks within the Ha Loi commune close to the capital, and to the workers and sufferers of a hospital.

No-one could be allowed in or out till two weeks had handed with no confirmed instances.

This localised containment – which is probably going for use once more if the virus reappears – meant that Vietnam has not carried out a big quantity of testing within the wider group.

“Initially it felt as though that was quite a high risk strategy,” says Prof Thwaites.

“But it turned out to be absolutely fine, as they were able to isolate and maintain a complete grip on those cases.”

A transparent public message

Even in a one-party state like Vietnam, you want to guarantee the general public is on board for such a sweeping technique to work.

Dr Pollack says the federal government did “a really good job of communicating to the public” why what it was doing was vital.

Regular SMS messages despatched to all telephones from the very early levels instructed folks what they may do to guard themselves. Vietnam made use of its ever-present propaganda machine to run a vigorous consciousness marketing campaign, drawing on wartime imagery and rhetoric to unite the general public within the struggle towards a widespread enemy.

It gave the sense of “society working together to defeat the enemy”, says Dr Pollack.

While Vietnam’s authoritarian authorities is effectively used to demanding compliance, Dr Pollack, says the general public largely rallied behind the federal government as a result of they “saw that they were doing everything they could do and having success, and doing whatever it cost to protect the population”.

Can we actually belief Vietnam’s knowledge?

The authorities’s knowledge is so strikingly low that there are inevitably questions on whether or not it is correct, however the overwhelming consensus from the medical and diplomatic group is that there is no such thing as a motive to doubt it.

Prof Thwaites’s staff is predicated within the nation’s most important infectious ailments hospital. He says if there had been unreported, undiagnosed or missed instances “we would have seen them on the ward – and we haven’t”.

His staff has additionally carried out almost 20,000 checks, and he says their outcomes match the information the federal government is sharing.

Even if there have been some missed instances, he says “what there wasn’t was a systematic cover up of cases – I am very confident of that”.

Concern over rights violations

Vietnam’s top-down strategy to management reaches proper right down to the group degree, which brings its personal issues.

Getty Images Image caption



Vietnam’s enforcement relied on neighbours reporting on one another





Enforcing social distancing and quarantine relied on its entrenched system of “loyal neighbourhood party cadres spying on area residents and reporting to superiors” says Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch,

There had been undoubtedly “rights-violating excesses” within the course of, he instructed the BBC.

“But not many people will hear about those episodes because of the government’s total control of the media,” he provides, citing instances of individuals being fined or prosecuted for criticising the federal government response.

The big affect on the economic system and the extent to which different social and medical points had been uncared for by the single-minded virus mission can be not but clear.

Getty Images Image caption



Some college students are already again at college in Vietnam





Prof Thwaites says the type of insurance policies utilized in Vietnam “just wouldn’t stand up” in international locations now struggling widespread infections, however for the few international locations but to be hit “the lesson is there”.

“Prevention is always better than a cure and always cheaper generally,” he says.

“Had [Vietnam] had very large numbers of cases undoubtedly that system they put in place would have struggled.

“[But] there is no such thing as a comparability to the health-economic good thing about doing what they did.”

Additional reporting by Giang Nguyen and Bui Thu of BBC News Vietnamese