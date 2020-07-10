Image copyright

In late June, two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New Zealand.

When many countries are registering a large number of cases per day, two seems little to worry about.

But until that time, New Zealand had gone 24 days with out a single case, so these – linked to quarantine breaches – were enough to lead to the resignation of the health minister.

So the thing that was the strategy behind New Zealand’s Covid-19 success?

When did New Zealand generate border closures?

On 2 February, a person in the Philippines became the first person outside China to die of Covid-19.

At this time, there were no reported cases in New Zealand, however the next day, the nation began banning entry to any foreigner coming from or via China. Any New Zealander returning from China had to isolate for 14 days.

As herpes spread globally, a flight ban was also extended to Iran – the foundation of New Zealand’s first case – and restrictions placed on anybody arriving from South Korea, northern Italy, or who had been showing symptoms.

As of midnight on 16 March, everybody – including New Zealanders – had to go into self-isolation on arrival in the country, unless they were from the largely unaffected Pacific island nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these were the strictest regulations in the world, that she would “make no apologies”.

Then, several days later, Ms Ardern took the unprecedented step of closing the borders entirely to just about all non-citizens or residents.

“Doing this in early stages with only over several thousand cases [worldwide] at that time allowed them to fundamentally stop the influx and stop the city transmission,” Prof Martin Berka, an economist at the country’s Massey University, told the BBC.

It locked down early and aimed for elimination

But by mid-March it was clear the virus couldn’t be controlled with the conventional pandemic flu action plan, one of New Zealand’s top epidemiologists, Prof Michael Baker, told the BBC.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report on the success of Wuhan’s lockdown in late January made it clear the New Zealand approach should be to “throw everything at it at the start” and aim for total elimination, said Prof Baker.

“We had to move away from the normal level of scientific certainty and say well, on balance of evidence, we know this has worked in China.”

In late March, to prepare the general public for a rapidly changing situation, New Zealand introduced a new four-stage alert system. Based on existing wildfire alerts, it could clearly indicate the current risk and the mandatory social distancing measures.

The system began at level two, but on 25 March it had risen to level four. That triggered an overall total nationwide lockdown, with only essential services running and everyone told to stay at home, inside their “bubble”.

At that point New Zealand had recorded only 102 cases and no deaths. When the UK locked down at around the same time, it had a lot more than 6,500 cases and more than 330 deaths.

The UK never closed its borders, but brought in mandatory self-isolation for many arrivals in early June. This was lifted for many countries by early July.

The UK government has said that it “brought in the right measures at the right time based on scientific advice” and that border restrictions would have a negligible impact while there is already significant community transmission.

“If you do the British thing – waiting too long and keeping open too long – it balloons and becomes a major problem, which is costly on both economic and health fronts,” says Prof Berka.

“The economic pain was slightly higher than in other countries. But the outcome is that we can have an isolated but very free and healthy existence.”

Effective communication and public compliance

Prof Baker says officials did an “absolutely remarkable job” of implementing New Zealand’s lockdown. Even at its peak, New Zealand had only 89 cases a day.

“They really engaged the minds and hearts of the population into doing the unthinkable, of saying ‘go home and stay there for the best part of six weeks’,” he said.

The time bought by the lockdown was used to finesse a thorough testing and contact tracing operation. New Zealand is now able to carry out 10,000 tests a day and when a case is confirmed, contact tracers get to work alerting anyone they’d close interactions with and telling them to isolate.

The WHO has praised New Zealand for acting quickly, holding it as an example to other countries.

But the massive response wasn’t without its critics.

As it rumbled on, early political unity started to fade. The-then opposition leader Simon Bridges argued that with the economy and people’s mental health putting up with, “the harm of staying in lockdown will be greater than if we were to come out”.

Prof Berka says that since the public started to have the economic impact, many started questioning the worth of the lockdown, particularly as case numbers dropped.

But while police did charge countless people for lockdown breaches, the policy had high levels of public support – polls showed more than 80% of people backed the government’s actions.

Elimination achieved, but can it be sustained?

On 8 June, Ms Ardern announced that without new community transmissions in 17 days and all patients fully recovered, “we are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now”.

The lockdown was lifted and everyday life has become almost entirely back to normal, with some social distancing. But the borders remain closed to foreigners for now, without indication of when they will reopen – and officials say complacency could be disastrous.

The risks posed by borders became clear just over weekly after Ms Ardern’s announcement, when two women who had recently arrived home from the united kingdom tested positive.

The pair had been allowed to leave quarantine in early stages compassionate grounds but wasn’t tested, and had driven across the country before feeling ill.

It later emerged that dozens of people had been discrete of quarantine early without proper testing, which Prof Berka said was a “complete failure” of process that left the federal government “scrambling”.

While the oversight did not cause a spike in cases, it did cause immense public anger and, on 2 July, the resignation of Health Minister David Clark. He had recently been demoted after breaching lockdown rules to take his family to the beach.

The economic costs to a small, remote country of closed borders are very real – subsidies will in the course of time run out and New Zealand needs foreign tourists and workers.

Prominent voices, like former Prime Minister Helen Clark, are now saying it’s time for New Zealand to reconsider how long it really is prepared to stay turn off from the entire world.

Wasn’t this just possible because New Zealand is small?

New Zealand’s isolated location and relatively low population density certainly helped its efforts, but Prof Baker says that was just a minor benefit.

“This strategy could work anywhere that has functioning government and infrastructure,” that he said, citing diverse examples like Vietnam, Taiwan and China.

“The countries I’m more perplexed about are the UK, as well as Europe and North America. We normally look to them for our leadership in public health,” that he says.

Instead it has largely been countries in Asia – noticeably Taiwan, he says, which includes had astonishing success – that have provided the best guidance.

He says it is “a bit of a puzzle for us at a distance to understand why” with the UK’s extensive scientific expertise and healthcare, “you haven’t looked at the evidence and worked out a pattern like New Zealand’s”.

The UK government has previously defended its coronavirus strategy, saying its approach was “being guided by the science”.