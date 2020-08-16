Coronavirus: How music played on in lockdown



How can music grow in the time of coronavirus?





You can’t stop the music, as one old disco tune states – however one method or another, coronavirus has actually come quite close.

At the height of the pandemic, with record stores shut and identifies having a hard time, the circulation of brand-new album releases slowed to a drip.

Now the market is beginning to get the rhythm once again however buyers are still unwilling to check out the High Street for brand-new LPs and CDs.

In lockdown, we have actually found out to buy more albums online and the method we utilize music streaming services has actually altered too.

And while live music can resume in England from this weekend, it is most likely to be on a limited basis, as social distancing steps suggest less paying consumers will be permitted into places.

So how have various sectors of the music organisation coped?

The record label

“It’s been challenging, to say the least,” states Adam Velasco, handling director of Cherry Red Records, an independent label that is among the greatest business in the music reissue market.

Physical …