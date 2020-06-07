Coronavirus: How map hacks and buttocks helped Taiwan fight Covid-19

With direct flights to Wuhan and a population of 24 million people surviving in densely packed cities, Taiwan’s coronavirus outlook seemed grave.

But, up to now, the disease has claimed just seven lives on the island, and it never went in to full lockdown.

Its leaders credit masks as playing a key role, but not for the reasons you may suppose.

“Masks are something that, first, reminds you to wash your hands properly and, second, protects you from touching your mouth – that is the main benefit to the person who wears it,” explains Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s digital minister.

Taiwan’s citizens have worn face masks for health and other reasons considering that the 1950s, nevertheless the spread of coronavirus prompted a spate of panic-buying.

To smooth out demand, the masks needed to be rationed while production was ramped up, from two million to 20 million items each day.

Long queues snaked straight back from pharmacies and other outlets – which posed a threat of contagion in themselves. So, the government decided data about each location’s stock levels should be made publicly available.

To achieve this, Ms Tang’s ministry launched a platform which each vendor can keep updated making use of their stock numbers.

Then, Taiwan’s hacking community, with whom the government have been building a strong relationship for decades, stepped in.

It began drawing on the data, which had been made public, to construct a series of real-time ‘mask maps’.

Hackers created maps to show information regarding stock quantities of masks





These provided residents with up-to-date information on where they could find masks near their domiciles or work, with information on how many were available to buy.

Mutual trust

As the maps grew in popularity, more hacking teams joined in and added features like voice-control for users with visual impairments.

More than 10 million people have used the mask apps.

The result, says Ms Tang, is why these days merely a minority don’t wear them, and even they now “feel social pressure” to do so.

“This is the first time hackers have really felt that they are like the designers of civil engineering projects,” she adds.

“Because we trust the people a lot, sometimes the people trust back.”

Getty Images Image caption



Face masks are now actually commonplace in every kinds of settings in Taiwan





The relationship between Taiwan’s authorities and the general populace wasn’t always so smooth.

There were recriminations following 2003’s severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic (Sars), once the response was “very chaotic”, says Ms Tang.

Part of the problem was that the us government failed to develop a centralised human anatomy to coordinate its response.

Leaders learned the lesson, and in 2004 established the National Health Command Centre to ensure, in future crises, government agencies works better together. They also ordered stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) to be kept at a level that might be sufficient to manage the early stage of any future pandemic.

In 2014, there was more civil strife when citizens stormed the parliament building to protest against a trade agreement which many felt brought Taiwan too close to China. Most of they objected to how they hadn’t been paid attention to by those in power.

The event became referred to as the Sunflower Revolution because protesters used the flower as emblematic of hope.

Among their number were a band of civil hackers, who collaborated on programs which used available data to solve challenges facing society.

The government subsequently invited them to locate ways to crowdsource and analyse citizens’ views and insights, to better influence the creation of new laws.

Ms Tang – herself a civic hacker at the time – suggests that Taiwan’s government was quick to counter the threat of the coronavirus, simply, because past crises had taught it the value to be more responsive.

Image caption



Software developer Audrey Tang became a minister in Taiwan’s government in 2016





So when a ‘netizen’ re-posted to Taiwan’s exact carbon copy of Reddit a warning from Wuhan of a Sars-like illness, in the early hours at the end of December, people upvoted it – and the authorities paid attention.

That message turned out to be from Dr Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower who first alerted the entire world to Covid-19.

Soon after, targeted chapters of the population were tested and traced when they had just returned from Wuhan and recently experienced any medical issues. It worked – and the virus was stopped in its tracks.

Meme v misinformation

There are other explanations why Taiwan has been able to suppress Covid-19.

Image caption



Commuters have their body temperatures scanned because they pass through metro stations





Earlier this week, Chien-Jen Chen – the island’s former vice-president and a renowned epidemiologist – told British MPs that the well-designed contact tracing system and the use of strict quarantine rules to inbound visitors had also played an important role.

But he too said the type of the island’s “hyper-democracy” – and the efforts its health chiefs had made to gain the public’s trust – were the important thing factors inside success.

Those in power aren’t just responsive to the voices of citizens, but in addition the memes and other messages they share.

It helped the us government counter false claims that the material used to produce masks was the same as that found in rest room paper. In response Taiwan’s Premier posted a self-mocking cartoon, which showed his bottom wiggling, along with an explanation of the different sources that rest room paper and mask paper originate from.

“It went absolutely viral” says Ms Tang, of the government strategy referred to as “humour over rumour”.

The strategy uses catchy tweet-length posts, which are made to spread faster than misinformation.

“The chances are that most people will see… the clarification message before the rumour,” explains Ms Tang.

“Then they will have herd immunity – or, in the case of a meme, nerd immunity,” she jokes.

At a time when trust in the authorities is now frayed elsewhere, Ms Tang suggests Taiwan illustrates there’s an alternative to a top-down approach, should a second wave of the herpes virus hit.

But “that decision must be made by the entire society”, she adds.