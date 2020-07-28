Coronavirus: How it turned the tables on Ghana’s diaspora

Image copyright

In our series of letters from African authors, reporter and previous Ghana federal government minister Elizabeth Ohene blogs about how the possibility of living abroad has actually lost its destination in the time of coronavirus.

We utilized to state here in Ghana, half in jest, half in reality, that you can discover a Ghanaian in every nation in the world.

I’ve become aware of Ghanaians in Greenland, Iceland and Papua NewGuinea I confess, I have not found out about a Ghanaian in the Faroe Islands, which is my concept of the most unique and far location, however I would not be shocked if among us exists.

From the middle of the 1970 s through to the end of the 1990 s, situations had actually conspired to turn us into a taking a trip individuals.

Over the past 20 years we have actually continued to do it, not due to the fact that the things that utilized to drive us away still exist, however merely due to the fact that it has actually ended up being a routine and our minds are tuned that method.

The middle classes now attempt to send their pregnant partners to provide infants in the UnitedStates They plead, obtain and take to send their kids to universities in the United States and UK and motivate the kids to remain on after finishing school.

Then there are the travelers amongst us who have actually constantly removed to go and attempt their luck and look for fortunes anywhere is stated to be the existing land of gold.

‘Under the radar’ Ghanaians

No reputable data exist on precisely the number of Ghanaians there remain in numerous nations around the world, never ever mind what they are doing there.

Some of them, obviously, are growing where they are, and making Ghana proud. But there are much of them who, it is commonly comprehended, are living “under the radar” and attempting to “regularise” their documentation therefore do not market the truth they areGhanaians

They may be attempting to live undetected, however we understand they exist. Through holding down 2 or 3 tasks, they send out the odd $100 to aid with a mom’s food costs.

It is a badge of honour to state you have a relation abroad and we flex over in reverse to accommodate their desires when it concerns making plans for funeral services and attendant events.

Those amongst them who can take a trip, that is those who have “regularised” their visa circumstances, typically strategy and make the 10- day or two-week journey to Ghana to overtake loved ones, generally over the Christmas duration.

When they are here, they act as one does on vacations and splash cash around; no-one finds out about them having a difficult life there, and we see them as success stories. They are a motivation for other youths to attempt and leave from Ghana and travel.

Then coronavirus got here.

The positions that youths had actually wanted to offer an arm and a leg to go to were no longer appealing, as China, Europe and America were struck hard by the infection. The talk turned to bringing Ghanaians house from abroad. Suddenly Ghana ended up being an appealing location.

The Ghanaians abroad were distressed and they revealedit

“Please don’t let what is happening in Europe and America happen in our country” was the consistent refrain.

As the crisis has actually continued, the understanding of Ghanaians abroad being the fortunate ones has actually gradually been altering.

It was not simply the report back in May that 33 Ghanaians had actually passed away from Covid-19 in New York that shook everyone, it was the growing desperation from Ghanaians abroad who wished to return house.

If we found throughout the lockdown that in Ghana’s huge cities it was tough for lots of people to make it through without the everyday hustle, then we got to understand that it was difficult to make it through at all abroad as a hustler in the time of coronavirus.

People might no longer live “under the radar” and undocumented migrants who, up till then had actually been welcome for doing tasks for half the typical salaries, ended up being undesirable and possible prospects for being blamed as the source of the illness.

Landlords who utilized to lease spaces and apartment or condos to individuals residing in the shadows now wished to make certain they had a legitimate visa.

With companies closing down and everyone wishing to reduce on expense, much of our individuals found they had actually ended up being surplus to requirements.

Grass is not greener

We have actually been looking on in discouragement as the truths of the lives of much of those who are abroad have actually been exposed.

It ends up that much of the girls who travelled to be baby-sitters and housemaids in Lebanon and other Arab nations lead unbearable lives that no-one would accept inGhana

It ends up that in spite of the high-rise buildings and 10- lane highways, the sleeping plans for much of our youths in China and some European nations are no various from our regional shanty towns.

Coronavirus has actually made everybody take a look at things from a various point of view.

People wish to get back however the borders are closed.

The Ghanaians in your home feel the infection was brought into the nation by tourists from Europe and China, and are for that reason not passionate about allowing much more individuals.

There are some evacuation flights happening, however with many airline companies not flying, they are costly. Equally costly are the procedures for getting in Ghana, which require that on arrival you enter into a 14- day quarantine in a hotel kept an eye on by the security services.

Abroad appears to have actually lost its lustre.

For the minute, it appears the location to be is right here in Ghana.

