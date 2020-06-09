Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the ‘big fat Indian wedding’

Image copyright

Chaitali Puri married Nitin Arora in her lounge





Marriage ceremonies throughout India have been placed on maintain as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown. But some {couples} selected to swap their large fat weddings for small intimate affairs. So, may that be the new regular? The BBC’s Geeta Pandey in Delhi experiences.

Nitin Arora and Chaitali Puri met in school six years in the past and commenced relationship a 12 months later.

When they set a date for his or her marriage ceremony in early May, it was meant to be a lavish affair.

The celebrations started with an engagement social gathering in March. Attended by 170 individuals, it was held on the lawns of a complicated membership in the metropolis of Chandigarh. The venue was embellished with white and inexperienced flowers, and golden fairy lights twinkled in every single place.

“It was a typical Punjabi function,” says Chaitali, “there was lots of booze, lots of food, crazy loud music. And we danced the whole night. We stopped only when it was time for the DJ to go.”

For their marriage ceremony scheduled for two May, a sprawling resort was booked on the outskirts of the metropolis for the three-day celebrations – there was meant to be a pre-wedding cocktail social gathering, a music and dance occasion, and several other different rituals.

The precise marriage ceremony, which includes the bride and the groom strolling round a sacred fireplace seven instances, was as a consequence of happen on prime of a hill inside the resort with the setting solar offering the good backdrop for pictures.

Nitin and Chaitali’s engagement social gathering was a giant occasion





The visitor record had 450 names, the 10-page meals menu had 4 completely different kinds of cuisines, and a DJ had been booked for the after social gathering.

The bride’s child pink silk skirt, shirt and scarf and the groom’s outfit have been being customized made whereas orders for jewelry had been positioned.

And then got here the lockdown – on 24 March, India introduced an entire shutdown of the nation to halt the unfold of the coronavirus.

The couple waited, hoping that the restrictions could be eased and they might be capable of have their good marriage ceremony.

But with no signal of the lockdown being lifted, on 15 April, they determined to postpone the marriage ceremony to November.

But, as they are saying, future has its personal plans.

Nitin and Chaitali’s marriage ceremony was attended by 16 individuals, together with the priest





“At noon on 1 May, my dad got a call from a friend who said he could help arrange a curfew pass for us to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi if I still wanted to marry Chaitali on 2 May,” Nitin informed me on the telephone from Chandigarh.

It was a nail-biting few hours – after their preliminary request was turned down, the go lastly got here by way of at 5:30pm.

“They said the wedding is on,” says Chaitali. “We had to then find a priest to conduct the ceremony. Our local priest first said yes, then he said no because his children were worried about him catching the virus. We finally found another priest at 7:30pm.”

At 9:30am the subsequent day, Nitin reached Delhi along with his mother and father and his brother. The priest arrived at 10:30 and the marriage ceremony started at 11.

“My living room became the wedding venue, I wore my mum’s magenta sari and my grandmother’s jewellery, the photographs were taken by Nitin’s brother, and we had a potluck lunch,” laughs Chaitali.

The ceremony was attended by 16 individuals, together with the priest. A Zoom hyperlink was created to let mates and kinfolk watch from throughout India.

Although Nitin just isn’t joyful that his prolonged household of cousins, aunts and uncles missed his marriage ceremony and is planning a “grand reception” later in the 12 months if the Covid-19 menace abates, Chaitali says “we thank our stars that it happened”.

Shanthu and Sukanya had deliberate a seashore marriage ceremony





Three weeks later, comparable sentiments have been being expressed by newly-weds Sukanya Venkataraman and Shanthu Jacob Paul as they exchanged marriage ceremony rings in a dusty car parking zone in the southern metropolis of Bangalore.

Minutes earlier, they’d been married at the Marriage Registrar’s workplace with the bride’s mom and the groom’s uncle and aunt as witnesses.

The paperwork was at all times part of the plan – Sukanya is a Hindu and Shanthu a Christian and inter-religious marriages need to be registered – nevertheless it was not meant to be the solely occasion.

“Shanthu wanted a beach wedding in Chennai where his parents live. There were plans for lavish receptions in Chennai (formerly Madras) and Bangalore. In our heads, we were expecting 200 guests,” Sukanya informed me over the telephone from Bangalore.

“I had always wanted to dress up as a bride, I wanted to wear a crimson silk sari, do up my hair and have elaborate henna designs on my hands.”

In the finish, she did her personal henna patterns and wore a white and gold sari Shanthu had gifted her two years again.

Sukanya and Shanthu exchanged marriage ceremony rings in a dusty car parking zone in the southern metropolis of Bangalore





The groom’s uncle took the images, his aunt arrange a Zoom hyperlink and did a working commentary as mates and kinfolk tuned in from Scotland, Norway, UAE and the US.

“I am pretty content. I like the idea of a much more personal, intimate wedding, but my husband has plenty of regrets, he’s got a laundry list,” says Sukanya, laughing.

Adds Shanthu, “It was an important day of our life. I had an idea what I wanted it to be. I wanted a month of music and dance rehearsals, a gala celebration, I wanted my family and friends to be there to witness our big day.”

He hasn’t given up on a giant celebration although.

“Once it’s safe and the threat of coronavirus has receded, we will do receptions in Chennai and Bangalore. We’ll go to Paris for our honeymoon. Since we missed out on the beach wedding, we’ll go for a holiday to Mauritius or Maldives,” he says.

The May weddings have been exceptions, says Vandana Mohan, considered one of India’s best-known marriage ceremony planners who organised Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

“I have advised all my clients to move their weddings scheduled for April and May to next year and they have all agreed to wait it out.

Ms Mohan says she’s been getting a lot of inquiries for later in the year, but she’s not encouraging couples to plan anything before mid-October because most people want to invite 250 to 300 people, but current rules allow only 50 people to attend a wedding.

Friends and kinfolk from India and round the globe watched Sukanya and Shanthu’s marriage ceremony on Zoom





“A wedding is a time of great celebration, a time of great joy, it’s the coming together not just of two people but also of families and communities,” she says, including that she will be able to’t “imagine a time in India when you’ll have a wedding and you won’t involve the community”.

Nupur Mehta, former editor of a bridal journal, says “everyone is waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine”.

The marriage ceremony trade, she says, is considered one of the greatest in the nation – greater than 10 million marriages happen yearly. Accounting and analysis agency KPMG estimates the marriage ceremony market to be greater than $50bn.

The lockdown has hit the clothes trade and jewelry makers arduous however, Ms Mehta says it’s going to get better shortly as a result of weddings are an integral a part of Indian tradition the place – in contrast to in the West – residing collectively and civil partnerships are uncommon.

“It’s one of the biggest events in most people’s lives. We wait all our lifetime for the wedding,” Ms Mehta says. “For some time people will have smaller weddings with fewer guests, but in the long run, the big fat wedding will be back in vogue.”