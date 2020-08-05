Coronavirus: How an aged care crisis seized ‘ill-prepared’ Australia



Victoria has actually now seen practically 100 break outs in aged care houses.





“I grew up in a war; I’m not dying in a pandemic.”

Margaret Alcock protected from bombs throughout the Blitz, crossed an ocean to reside in Australia, and was left to security throughout last season’s bushfires.

The 89- year-old – who is my nanna – utilized stoicism and black humour to cope throughout those times. It’s the exact same now with Covid-19

“I do sometimes wonder how on Earth I’ve ended up here with coronavirus around me,” she informs me over the phone from New South Wales (NSW).

“But I’ve seen worse things happen, and I don’t worry about it.”

When the coronavirus reached Australia in January, my household presumed that my grandparents – both of whom reside in aged care houses – remained in the best location possible.

Five months on, the sector has actually seen ratings of break outs and156 of Australia’s 247 virus deaths This consists of 12 of the 15 revealed on Wednesday – Australia’s most dangerous day yet.

In a deepening crisis, some suppliers have actually been implicated of stopping working to …