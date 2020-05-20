Coronavirus: Honours list to be delayed to reward heroes, government announces

The Queen’s birthday honours have been delayed till the autumn, to permit a raft of ‘coronavirus heroes’ to be recognised.

The announcement was made lower than a day after Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised virtually £33 million for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard, was given a knighthood.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, additionally introduced ministers would match the funding raised by the BBC’s BIg Night In to the tune of £70 million.





The Queen’s birthday honours list had been due to be revealed subsequent month.

However, its contents had been agreed earlier than the UK was badly hit by the worldwide pandemic.

Ministers felt it was extra applicable if the list was delayed to embrace those that have battled on the frontlines towards Covid-19.

Mr Dowden additionally introduced that £150 million would be “unlocked” from dormant baks accounts to assist charities reply to the coronavirus disaster.

The chancellor has beforehand introduced a £750 million pot to assist charities.

Experts warn that charity funding has collapsed, with outlets closed and plenty of households tightening their belts.

Of the £150 million, £10 million will be for the Youth Futures Foundation to assist organisations who assist deprived younger folks into work.

Another £45 million will assist charities, social enterprises and a few small companies going through cash-flow issues.

Mr Dowden mentioned: “Charities and social enterprises are taking part in an important position in our nationwide effort towards coronavirus.

“This funding will assist organisations which are on the coronary heart of their communities, constructing on our unprecedented package deal of monetary assist for the voluntary sector.

“Through our proposals to further expand the dormant assets scheme, we want to unlock hundreds of millions more pounds for good causes, while keeping customer protection at the heart of the programme.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery Community Fund will open for functions on Friday.