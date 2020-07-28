Coronavirus: Hong Kong implements strict measures amid new cases

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Facemasks have actually been made necessary in public locations.





Hong Kong is presenting a few of its most difficult measures yet to manage the coronavirus, following a continual peak in newcases

From Wednesday, dining in dining establishments is prohibited and just 2 individuals from various homes can satisfy each other.

Face masks need to likewise be used in all public locations.

Hong Kong, which had actually seen early success versus Covid-19, is now routinely reporting over 100 new day-to-daycases

Restrictions have actually been gradually tightened up once again this month with bars, fitness centers and charm parlours currently closed.

HK Disneyland to close one month after resuming

Hong Kong verified another 106 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and reported its 23 rd general death. A record 145 cases were tape-recorded on Monday.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Dining in dining establishments has actually been prohibited.





“There is no place for complacency at the moment. We still have to observe the trend,” stated Dr Chuang Shuk- kwan, head of the infectious illness branch at the Centre for Health Protection, the South China Morning Post reported.

“We have actually not seen a rapid development [in infections] yet, however the figures are still stressing.”

The newest individual to pass away from the infection was a citizen of a care house where a minimum of 45 infections have actually been tape-recorded.

Local researchers have actually voiced worries that a pressure of the infection distributing in Hong Kong might trigger higher damage. It is stated to have actually not altered for a minimum of 22 days, implying it might have adjusted well to people, ending up being simpler to transfer.

The new measures come amid regional media reports that elections to Hong Kong’s parliament – the Legislative Council – might be held off by a year.

News outlets HK01, Hong Kong Economic Times and TVB stated the federal government had actually decided, which is yet to be officially revealed, due to the fact that of coronavirus issues.