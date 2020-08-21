Coronavirus: Historic Bratislava counts cost of closed borders



Bratislava markets itself as a “72-hour city” however traveler numbers are well down this year





Visits from British partygoers and other travelers were an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic for the Slovak capital Bratislava – and now it is having a hard time to claw back its diminished market.

Slovakia was applauded for its swift and definitive action to the infection – that included shutting its borders to travelers – however it has actually come at a cost.

Speedboat captain Frantisek Fabian set his cap at a jaunty angle and grabbed the throttle.”You might want to hold on,” he stated, and we appropriately complied.

Our captain – who chose to be called Frank – was considerate however company.