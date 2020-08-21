Coronavirus: Historic Bratislava counts cost of closed borders

Visits from British partygoers and other travelers were an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic for the Slovak capital Bratislava – and now it is having a hard time to claw back its diminished market.
Slovakia was applauded for its swift and definitive action to the infection – that included shutting its borders to travelers – however it has actually come at a cost.
Speedboat captain Frantisek Fabian set his cap at a jaunty angle and grabbed the throttle.”You might want to hold on,” he stated, and we appropriately complied.
Our captain – who chose to be called Frank – was considerate however company.