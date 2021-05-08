Coronavirus highlights gender inequality: Moms are getting crushed: Marshall Plan for Moms
Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code Founder and Marshall Plan for Moms Founder joins the Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick and Zack Guzman to discuss how ‘Marshall Plan for Moms’ seeks to revitalize and restore mothers in the workforce, and advocate for financial assistance to pay for childcare.

