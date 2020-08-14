Coronavirus Help: New college graduates hit hiring freeze roadblocks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– The newest joblessness numbers have actually been provided and there is some excellent news.

The Labor Department stated very first time applications was up to 963,000, which is below 1.2 million the previous week.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 963,000 for the week ending 8/8 (-228,000). Insured joblessness was 15,486,000 for the week ending 8/1 (-604,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — United States Labor Department (@USDOL)August 13, 2020

The decrease recommends layoffs are decreasing, although discovering a task continues to be a battle for countless Americans.

Eyewitness News consulted with Gracie Phelps, a current graduate of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, who studied interactions.

Meet GraciePhelps She’s a triplet and a current University of North Florida graduate. &#x 1f393; Like numerous others, she’s faced hiring freezes due to the pandemic and is left asking: “now what?” I’ll have her story tonight, together with the current joblessness numbers. pic.twitter.com/KEvu4Acas4 — Erica Simon (@Erica OnABC13)August 13, 2020

She stated she’s been sending applications considering that the start of the year and even made it to the last round of interviews with a number of public relations business just to be …