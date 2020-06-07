Coronavirus: Hard-hit Brazil removes data amid rising death toll

Image copyright

Brazil has already recorded more than 35,000 coronavirus-related deaths





Brazil has removed months of data on Covid-19 from the government internet site amid criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the outbreak.

The health ministry said it would now only be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, no further giving a complete figure since many countries do.

Mr Bolsonaro said the cumulative data did not reflect the current picture.

Brazil gets the world’s second-highest number of cases, and contains recently had more new deaths than any other nation.

The Latin American country has a lot more than 640,000 confirmed infections, but the number is considered to be much higher due to insufficient testing. More than 35,000 people have died, the third-highest toll on earth.

The far-right leader has been criticised for rejecting lockdown measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and, on Friday, threatened to pull out of the body, accusing it to be a “partisan political organisation”.

The president has again and again joined supporters in protests in recent months, ignoring social-distancing advice.

What did Brazil’s authorities say?

On Saturday, the ministry taken from its official website the Covid-19 data it had been documenting over time and by state and municipality.

Instead, the ministry only stated that there were 27,075 new cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours. It also said that 10,209 patients had recovered.

On Twitter, Mr Bolsonaro said “the cumulative data… does not reflect the moment the country is in” but didn’t explain why the information must be removed or could not be released. He said additional measures were being taken fully to “improve the reporting of cases”.

The decision has been widely criticised by journalists and members of Congress. The removal of the data happened after Brazil reported more than 1,000 deaths for four consecutive days.

What could be the situation in Brazil?

The number of confirmed cases is fewer only than in america, and infections are expected to increase even further since the outbreak continues to be weeks from its peak, health experts say.

Last week, Brazil’s death toll surpassed that of Italy’s, placing the world third on earth, behind only the US and the UK.

Mr Bolsonaro has played down the risks of herpes, having initially compared it to “a little flu”. Two health ministers have gone the post since the outbreak began in disagreement with the president’s response.

He has continued to demand lockdown measures imposed by local authorities to be lifted, arguing that they will wreck the economy. The president also accuses state governors and mayors of utilizing the issue for political gain as many who’ve taken stricter measures oppose his government.