Coronavirus: Greece to open up in two weeks, but not to the UK

Greece is to open up to vacationers from 29 nations in two weeks – but not these travelling from the UK.

Tourists from EU nations together with Germany, Austria, Denmark and Finland will probably be ready to go to from 15 June, the tourism ministry stated in an announcement on Friday.

But a few of the world’s worst-affected nations – together with the UK, France, Italy and Spain – are not on the record.

More nations might be added earlier than 1 July, the ministry added.

Only airports in Athens and Thessaloniki will open on 15 June. Tourists from 16 EU nations will probably be allowed into the nation, together with the Czech Republic, Baltic nations, Cyprus and Malta.

Other nations embrace China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel and Lebanon.

Some guests might be examined for Covid-19 on arrival, the ministry stated.

“Our aim is to be able to welcome every tourist who has overcome their fear and has the ability to travel to our country,” Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis stated on Antenna tv.

Greece, which imposed an early lockdown, has reported 175 deaths and simply over 2,900 confirmed instances. Most of the nation’s islands don’t have any reported instances.