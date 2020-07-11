Coronavirus Greece: Second lockdown expected after cases spike

Greece is on the verge of still another lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases brought on by tourists.

Public health officials in Greece today reported still another rise in the rate COVID-19 infections, most of them tourism-related.

The Health Ministry said 60 new confirmed cases have been recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, 40 from incoming travelers.

It was the best daily total since late April and brought the entire number of confirmed infections to 3,732. No new deaths were reported and the pandemic death toll in Greece remained at 193.

The news comes briefly after British tourists were advised to wear face masks constantly while abroad by a band of the world’s leading travel agencies.

A public health worker collects a swab sample from the boy to check for the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, at the Greek-Bulgarian border crossing in Promachonas on July 10, 2020

Cars wait in line because they queue at the Greek-Bulgarian border crossing in Promachonas on July 10, 2020. – Greek authorities on July 9, 2020 expressed concern on the increase in Covid-19 cases in the neighboring Balkans, highlighting the risk of ‘imported cases’ due to the arrival in Greece of tourists over land borders

Tourists, arrive at Nikos Kazatzakis International Airport in Heraklion, Crete island, Greece, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The rise in cases prompted Greek authorities Friday to announce tougher border checks for tourists along with more frequent inspections at businesses where crowds will likely gather.

Greece on Friday said it would require travellers crossing its land border with Bulgaria to offer proof they’ve tested negative for coronavirus as cases surged elsewhere in the Balkans.

Greece’s sole border crossing currently ready to accept tourists has been Bulgaria, and is crossed by a large number of mainly Balkan travellers every single day.

‘All those entering for non-essential reasons from July 14… are obliged to show an adverse (nasal swab) test result up to 72 hours ahead of entry,’ government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The move came after Bulgaria registered a regular record of 240 new infections on Thursday.

Romania on Thursday also reported its biggest daily increase because the pandemic started at 614 cases.

In Serbia, where you can find have been violent protests from the government’s handling of the pandemic, infections have also increased in the past couple weeks.

Greek authorities already are handling a few confirmed virus cases in holiday areas after reopening regional airports to international flights on July 1.

In the spa town of Edipsos on the island of Evia, nearly 90 Serbian tourists were tested this week after moobs vacationing in the region were found to be infected.

The news comes shortly after British tourists were advised to wear face masks at all times while abroad by way of a group of the world’s leading travel agencies. Pictured: A lady wearing a face mask stands in front of the Acropolis in Athens

‘Relaxing (lockdown) measures has caused a rebound in the initial wave,’ Athanassios Tsakris, head of the department of microbiology at the University of Athens medical school told Skai TELEVISION.

‘It’s possible that individuals will see another increase (in cases),’ he said.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers were urged to wear masks while travelling, in hotels and also on beaches, by a coalition of the world’s biggest travel companies.

As section of a ‘new normal’ for holidays, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is urging tourists to wear masks at practically all times, wherever they are, to stop a second wave of coronavirus.

Tourists should have even face coverings on by the pool and on beaches where they cannot keep a two-metre gap between their fellow sunbathers, the council says.

Airports, hotels, nightclubs, museums, gyms and other ‘indoor venues’, including public areas on cruise ships, must also have mandatory mask-wearing rules in force until a vaccine is found, it recommends.

The stark new directions come as thousands of Britons jet off today – the first day of the Government’s travel corridor scheme.

The WTTC is worried that varying coronavirus rules around the world may lead to confusion among holidaymakers, while putting travel and tourism workers prone to infection.

Its advice is significant because the WTTC includes a few of the biggest names in travel, including Hilton, Marriott, Tui, Expedia, Carnival Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Amex Global Travel and Google.

The organisation said its tips had been informed by medical professionals from Harvard University.

As of today, English holidaymakers are allowed to visit 59 countries and 14 British territories without having to enter a two-week quarantine on the return.