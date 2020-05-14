Coronavirus: Graham Potter provides update on third Brighton player who tested positive for Covid-19 | Football News



















Brighton supervisor Graham Potter provides an update on the third Brighton player who tested positive for coronavirus

Manager Graham Potter claims the third Brighton player to examination positive for coronavirus is “feeling good”.

The Premier League is starting to strategy for a feasible return in June – yet at the weekend break Brighton president Paul Barber stated one more player at the club had tested positive.

However, on Thursday Potter had the ability to provide a positive evaluation pertaining to the wellness of the player concerned.

“He’s OK, he’s good,” stated Potter.

” I talked to him the other day, no signs, so he is really feeling excellent.

“It is a little bit unusual for him, certainly. He does not such as remaining in his residence, self-isolating, yet recognizes why he needs to do it.

“As you’d imagine, there is a bit of concern (from the other players), making sure he is OK, but he is – and so everybody is happy with that.”

Brighton’s gamers can be back in training following week

Premier League groups can possibly go back to training following week, prior to playing suits behind shut doors in June.

Asked if he anticipates to be back with the gamers at the club’s training school on Tuesday, Potter stated: “We’re preparation for that.

“We’re still undoubtedly waiting for every little thing to be authorized off, we’re still waiting for for that verification, yet that’s the idea.

“We’re relocating in the direction of that very early component of the week beginning, at phase one (of the go back to training procedure).

“I think the general consensus is, stage one, we understand where we are with that, and we’re looking forward to getting going when the green light goes.”