Coronavirus: Government’s use of testing figures ‘falls well short’ of normal standards, warns chief statistician

The authorities’s use of figures on coronavirus testing “falls well short” of normal requirements, the UK’s chief statistician has mentioned, warning: “The aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding.”

In a scathing letter to well being secretary Matt Hancock, UK Statistics Authority chair Sir David Norgrove mentioned it was “hard to believe” that the way in which the numbers are analysed and introduced helped assist the testing programme.

And he mentioned it was “not surprising” that the figures relied upon by Mr Hancock to bolster his declare of assembly high-profile testing targets have been “so widely criticised and often mistrusted”.





The rebuke got here simply two days after the federal government introduced it had met its goal of 200,000 exams a day by the tip of May, pointing to the truth that 205,634 exams have been out there with out revealing precisely what number of had really been performed.

Norgrove’s letter mentioned it was “misleading” to lump collectively exams really carried out with testing kits posted out, as Mr Hancock did when claiming to have met the sooner goal of 100,000 each day exams by the tip of April.

1/30 Staff react exterior Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 2/30 Staff inside Camberwell bus depot in London, throughout a minute’s silence PA 3/30 NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak. PA 4/30 Shoppers observe a minute’s silence in Tescos in Shoreham Getty 5/30 Firefighters exterior Godstone fireplace station PA 6/30 Salford Royal Hospital Getty 7/30 Salford Royal Hospital PA 8/30 Hospital staff participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE throughout Britain for all staff in care, the NHS and different very important public companies after a nationwide minute’s silence at University College Hospital in London AP 9/30 A faculty youngsters’s poster hanging exterior Glenfield Hospital throughout a minute’s silence Getty 10/30 A person holds a placard that reads “People’s health before profit” exterior St Thomas hospital Getty 11/30 Staff members applaud exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, following a minute’s silence PA 12/30 Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stand inside 10 Downing Street, London, to watch a minutes silence in tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 13/30 University College Hospital, London Hospital staff maintain placards with the names of their colleagues who’ve died from coronavirus as they participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE AP 14/30 Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to watch a minute’s silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key staff who’ve died with coronavirus AP 15/30 Medical workers on the Louisa Jordan hospital stand throughout a UK extensive minutes silence to commemorate the important thing staff who’ve died with coronavirus in Glasgow Getty 16/30 London An NHS employee observes a minute’s silence at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters 17/30 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London AFP through Getty 18/30 Belfast, Northern Ireland NHS workers observe a minutes silence at Mater Infirmorum Hospital Reuters 19/30 Plymouth NHS staff maintain a minute’s silence exterior the primary entrance of Derriford Hospital Getty 20/30 NHS Frimley Park Hospital workers on the A&E division observe a minute’s silence Getty 21/30 Mater Infirmorum Hospital People applaud after a minutes silence in honour of key staff Reuters 22/30 Waterloo Station, London AP 23/30 Wreaths laid exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 24/30 A bunch of commerce unionists and supporters standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 25/30 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands exterior St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to watch a minute’s silence in tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 26/30 Staff stand exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, throughout a minutes silence PA 27/30 London Police officers observe a minutes silence at Guy’s Hospital Reuters 28/30 A girl standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 29/30 Royal Derby Hospital PA 30/30 Leicester, NHS staff throughout a minute’s silence exterior Glenfield Hospital Getty

And it mentioned that knowledge introduced by the well being secretary didn’t clarify what number of swabs are carried out on the identical affected person whereas being counted as separate exams.

Testing figures “are presented in a way that is difficult to understand”, mentioned Sir David, including: “Many of the key numbers make little sense without recourse to the technical notes which are themselves sometimes hard to follow.”

More follows…