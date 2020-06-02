Coronavirus: Government’s use of testing figures ‘falls well short’ of normal standards, warns chief statistician

By
Jackson Delong
-

The authorities’s use of figures on coronavirus testing “falls well short” of normal requirements, the UK’s chief statistician has mentioned, warning: “The aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding.”

In a scathing letter to well being secretary Matt Hancock, UK Statistics Authority chair Sir David Norgrove mentioned it was “hard to believe” that the way in which the numbers are analysed and introduced helped assist the testing programme.

And he mentioned it was “not surprising” that the figures relied upon by Mr Hancock to bolster his declare of assembly high-profile testing targets have been “so widely criticised and often mistrusted”.


The rebuke got here simply two days after the federal government introduced it had met its goal of 200,000 exams a day by the tip of May, pointing to the truth that 205,634 exams have been out there with out revealing precisely what number of had really been performed.

Norgrove’s letter mentioned it was “misleading” to lump collectively exams really carried out with testing kits posted out, as Mr Hancock did when claiming to have met the sooner goal of 100,000 each day exams by the tip of April.

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/30

Staff react exterior Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak

PA

2/30

Staff inside Camberwell bus depot in London, throughout a minute’s silence

PA

3/30

NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

PA

4/30

Shoppers observe a minute’s silence in Tescos in Shoreham

Getty

5/30

Firefighters exterior Godstone fireplace station

PA

6/30 Salford Royal Hospital

Getty

7/30 Salford Royal Hospital

PA

8/30

Hospital staff participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE throughout Britain for all staff in care, the NHS and different very important public companies after a nationwide minute’s silence at University College Hospital in London

AP

9/30

A faculty youngsters’s poster hanging exterior Glenfield Hospital throughout a minute’s silence

Getty

10/30

A person holds a placard that reads “People’s health before profit” exterior St Thomas hospital

Getty

11/30

Staff members applaud exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, following a minute’s silence

PA

12/30

Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stand inside 10 Downing Street, London, to watch a minutes silence in tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak

PA

13/30 University College Hospital, London

Hospital staff maintain placards with the names of their colleagues who’ve died from coronavirus as they participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE

AP

14/30

Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to watch a minute’s silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key staff who’ve died with coronavirus

AP

15/30

Medical workers on the Louisa Jordan hospital stand throughout a UK extensive minutes silence to commemorate the important thing staff who’ve died with coronavirus in Glasgow

Getty

16/30 London

An NHS employee observes a minute’s silence at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

Reuters

17/30 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London

AFP through Getty

18/30 Belfast, Northern Ireland

NHS workers observe a minutes silence at Mater Infirmorum Hospital

Reuters

19/30 Plymouth

NHS staff maintain a minute’s silence exterior the primary entrance of Derriford Hospital

Getty

20/30

NHS Frimley Park Hospital workers on the A&E division observe a minute’s silence

Getty

21/30 Mater Infirmorum Hospital

People applaud after a minutes silence in honour of key staff

Reuters

22/30 Waterloo Station, London

AP

23/30

Wreaths laid exterior Sheffield city corridor

PA

24/30

A bunch of commerce unionists and supporters standing exterior Sheffield city corridor

PA

25/30

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands exterior St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to watch a minute’s silence in tribute to the NHS workers and key staff who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak

PA

26/30

Staff stand exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, throughout a minutes silence

PA

27/30 London

Police officers observe a minutes silence at Guy’s Hospital

Reuters

28/30

A girl standing exterior Sheffield city corridor

PA

29/30 Royal Derby Hospital

PA

30/30 Leicester,

NHS staff throughout a minute’s silence exterior Glenfield Hospital

Getty


And it mentioned that knowledge introduced by the well being secretary didn’t clarify what number of swabs are carried out on the identical affected person whereas being counted as separate exams.

Testing figures “are presented in a way that is difficult to understand”, mentioned Sir David, including: “Many of the key numbers make little sense without recourse to the technical notes which are themselves sometimes hard to follow.”

More follows…

